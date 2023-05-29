Home » Pedro Sánchez dissolves Cortes and calls early elections
Pedro Sánchez dissolves Cortes and calls early elections

Pedro Sánchez, after dissolving the Spanish Parliament and calling for new elections, on May 23, 2023.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sanchezannounced this Monday Advancement of the general elections in Spain to Sunday, July 23, after the bad result of its formation, the socialist party, in the municipal and regional elections on Sunday.

Pedro Sánchez, in an appearance in Madrid, explained that after notifying the head of state, King Felipe VI, The formal call for the elections will be published this Tuesday, with the dissolution of Parliament.

The head of government pointed out that this afternoon an extraordinary meeting of the Executive is scheduled, a coalition made up of the socialist party PSOE de Sánchez and the left-wing formation United We Can.

Sanchez stated that the electoral advance, since the legislature ended in December, is due to the results in the elections on Sunday for town halls and various regional governments, which have led to the loss of institutional power for the socialists.

These elections certified a shift to the right in Spain, with the victory of the conservative Popular Party (PP).

Submit the mandate to the ballot box

The President of the Executive assumed these results “in the first person”, in which the voters sent “a message that goes beyond” the municipal and regional governments.

«The best thing is that the Spanish take the floor and pronounce themselves»he asserted, after observing that numerous local and regional institutions will be governed by new majorities made up of conservatives and the extreme right of Vox, which also improved its results on Sunday.

“I think it is necessary to give an answer and submit our democratic mandate” to the pollshe stressed, after stressing that his government complied with its program and Spain is about to overcome the crisis derived from the pandemic and the consequences of the war in Ukraine, in a context of economic growth and job creation.

The announcement comes a few weeks before Spain assumes the rotating presidency of the European Union for the second half of the year.

Sánchez’s appearance, in an institutional statement from the Palacio de la Moncloa, the presidential headquarters in Madrid, was the first of the chief executive after election day and occurred shortly before he met in the capital of Spain with the executive of the socialist party, of which he is general secretary.

feijóo

The president of the PPP, Alberto Núñez Feijóohad indicated on social networks shortly before “soon we will celebrate another election night” in Spain.

The Conservatives were the most voted party on Sunday with 31.53 percent of the votes and almost seven million votes, some 761,000 more than the Socialists, who obtained 28.11 percent, and 1.7 million more for the PP than in the previous municipal and regional elections of 2019. EFE

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida.

