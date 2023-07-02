Pedro Sánchez promises to support Ukraine “regardless of the price to pay”

The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, arrived in Kiev this Saturday, where he spoke before the Ukrainian Parliament and met with the President of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelenski, who in his Telegram account thanked the Spanish politician for “the important visit and support” to the Ukrainian people.

In addition, Zelenski described as “extremely symbolic” the fact that Sánchez’s visit to Ukraine took place on the first day of the Spanish presidency of the EU.

In the framework of a joint press conference after the meeting, the politicians have declared that Ukraine’s candidacy to join the EU will be a priority for the Spanish presidency of this body. In addition, Sánchez has promised to support Ukraine for “as long as it takes” and “regardless of the price to pay.” Likewise, he has declared that Spain will provide Ukraine with a new aid package of 55 million euros (more than 60 million dollars).

He has also announced that “very soon” Ukraine will receive from Spain “new heavy military material: there will be 4 more Leopard tanks and armored transport vehicles.”

Speech before the Parliament of Ukraine

In the framework of his intervention before the Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, Sánchez has also declared that he has come to kyiv “to say that Europe is open to those who make the decision.”

“Europe is with you and you are one with Europe”, he assured those present. “We are Europe! Long live Ukraine!», he has said in Ukrainian at the end of his speech. Sánchez has published a part of this intervention on her Twitter account, accompanying it with the statement that “Ukraine is going to win the war because it has already won the battle of ideas by choosing Europe.”

This is Sánchez’s third visit to Ukraine after the start of the conflict. The previous trip of the Spanish politician to kyiv took place in February. The first visit was in April 2021 and he traveled with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. with RT

