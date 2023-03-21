Entries are open until April 7th nachrichten.at/pegasus2023 possible in the categories flagships, innovation champions, success story, hope for the future and in the special category Entrepreneur/Manager of the Year.

When it comes to hopes for the future, Ocay Autoabo (co-managing director: Stephen Leeb) submitted the application. According to the Wels-based company, they are going down a dynamic and predominantly digital path. Customers are offered an all-round carefree package: They can order a car in the online shop, which will be registered, delivered and returned after the subscription period has expired.



Image: (private)



is in the same category Gabriel Reifinger included. The trained mechanical engineer is now active as a fitness trainer and nutritionist. His company of the same name in Natternbach looks after customers online around the clock and adjusts their fitness plans individually.

