Entries are open until April 7th nachrichten.at/pegasus2023 possible in the categories flagships, innovation champions, success story, hope for the future and in the special category Entrepreneur/Manager of the Year.
When it comes to hopes for the future, Ocay Autoabo (co-managing director: Stephen Leeb) submitted the application. According to the Wels-based company, they are going down a dynamic and predominantly digital path. Customers are offered an all-round carefree package: They can order a car in the online shop, which will be registered, delivered and returned after the subscription period has expired.
is in the same category Gabriel Reifinger included. The trained mechanical engineer is now active as a fitness trainer and nutritionist. His company of the same name in Natternbach looks after customers online around the clock and adjusts their fitness plans individually.
