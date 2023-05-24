Home » Pelangio Exploration Announces Retirement of CFO, Paul Rokeby Seite 1
News

Pelangio Exploration Announces Retirement of CFO, Paul Rokeby Seite 1

Pelangio Exploration Announces Retirement of CFO, Paul Rokeby Seite 1

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) (“Pelangio” or the “Company”) announces that Paul Rokeby has retired as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Sabino Di Paola has been appointed as …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 23, 2023 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) (“Pelangio” or the “Company”) announces that Paul Rokeby has retired
as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Sabino Di Paola has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Pelangio Exploration Inc.

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO, commented: “Paul has served Pelangio for over 25 years with exceptional professionalism and expertise. We were very fortunate to have such a long-standing CFO. He
is well-deserving of retirement, and we wish him the best as he spends more time with his family. Mr. Di Paola comes highly recommended, and his track record demonstrates that Pelangio will be in
good hands as we transition into this new era of the Company’s business operations.”

