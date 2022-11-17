The last farewell together for Antonia Schiocchet and Aurelio Monestier, mother and son at the center of the tragedy of Pellegai which shocked the province, with the murder and suicide of Pellegai di Borgo Valbelluna. A single funeral will be celebrated for the 88-year-old and his 56-year-old son, at 10.30 tomorrow, Saturday 19 November, in the archpriest’s church of Mel. The bodies will then continue to the Marcador cemetery where both will be buried, the cemetery not far from their places of origin. The prosecutor therefore issued the authorization for the burial of both, after the external inspection carried out on Wednesday morning by the coroner.

Mother and son will be bonded forever, as they were when they were alive. Precisely the difficulty in accepting his mother’s illness and her difficulties would be behind Aurelio’s mad gesture who stabbed Antonietta after a walk on Tuesday morning and then took his own life in the deposit of property.