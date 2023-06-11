Home » Pellegrini plays for survival against Fico
Pellegrini plays for survival against Fico

by admin
Filip Obradovič selected and commented on the news

1. Without Fico and fascists

Hlas organized a working meeting in Púchov on Saturday, at which the already announced connection with Good Choice was completed. Naturally, however, more attention was focused on what the party leader would say to his party members and the public three months before the elections.

Peter Pellegrini delivered a speech on a magnificent stage, which is beyond reproach in terms of decisive political consequences.

On the contrary, he clearly stood out against Smer and Robert Fico and against the fascists in the Republic, rejected the politics of hatred and incitement and declared that neither Orbán, nor Putin, nor Trump are their role models.

Pellegrini made it clear where Slovakia belongs and with whom he wants to rule. At the same time, it is obvious that when one claims victory in the elections, it is not just an elementary political instinct, but an existential need. Because it is the result of the Voice that will decide

