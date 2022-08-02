Home News Pelosi Takes Talk of Taiwan Visit to Chinese Social Media – WSJ
News

Pelosi Takes Talk of Taiwan Visit to Chinese Social Media – WSJ

by admin
Pelosi Takes Talk of Taiwan Visit to Chinese Social Media – WSJ

News of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan this week took center stage on Chinese social media on Tuesday, with Chinese netizens expressing support for China‘s military action and calling on the Chinese government to retake Taiwan.

Media reports about plans for the visit began circulating on Chinese social media on Monday night, with netizens posting screenshots of news articles confirming Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan. Several Taiwanese media and some in the United States, including The Wall Street Journal, reported that Pelosi would stop in Taiwan during this week’s Asia trip, many of which were blocked by the Internet in mainland China. Censorship Blocked.

Many social media users posted pictures of old Mao-era posters calling for “unification of the motherland”. Taiwan is a democratic self-governing island that the Chinese government claims is part of Chinese territory. Every CCP leader since Mao Zedong has made it his mission to reclaim Taiwan.

One social media user wrote on Weibo: “If there is a war, I will go through fire and water, and I will do whatever it takes. The comment garnered more than 60,000 likes.

See also  Brazil Reduces Use of China's New Coronavirus Vaccine-Wall Street Journal

You may also like

Gsp, the battle of Omar Monestier: alongside citizens...

Flow control in Fujian, Xiamen Airlines adjusts flights...

Elections, what does the agreement between Pd Action...

Thor’s challenging comedy: love and thunder – Eileen...

[In-depth implementation of the spirit of the Second...

Ivrea pushes a doctor and smashes the glass...

Changing clothes without changing hearts makes new contributions...

Night stalking, the perpetrator of the 12 shots...

Ji Yongqian visited and condoled officers and soldiers,...

Men’s party in Friuli, a petition launched against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy