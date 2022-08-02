News of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan this week took center stage on Chinese social media on Tuesday, with Chinese netizens expressing support for China‘s military action and calling on the Chinese government to retake Taiwan.

Media reports about plans for the visit began circulating on Chinese social media on Monday night, with netizens posting screenshots of news articles confirming Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan. Several Taiwanese media and some in the United States, including The Wall Street Journal, reported that Pelosi would stop in Taiwan during this week’s Asia trip, many of which were blocked by the Internet in mainland China. Censorship Blocked.

Many social media users posted pictures of old Mao-era posters calling for “unification of the motherland”. Taiwan is a democratic self-governing island that the Chinese government claims is part of Chinese territory. Every CCP leader since Mao Zedong has made it his mission to reclaim Taiwan.

One social media user wrote on Weibo: “If there is a war, I will go through fire and water, and I will do whatever it takes. The comment garnered more than 60,000 likes.

