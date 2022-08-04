Home News Pelosi visit: China conducts live-fire military exercises around Taiwan – BBC News
A day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Nancy Pelosi) visited Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army conducted live-fire military exercises in six waters surrounding the island of Taiwan.

The “important military training operation” officially claimed by China began at 12:00 local time (4:00 GMT) on Thursday (August 4), and part of the scope was within 12 nautical miles around the island of Taiwan.

As of 1 p.m., Chinese official sources said that the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command conducted “long-range fire and live ammunition training” in the Taiwan Strait, conducted “precision strikes” on specific areas, and “achieved expected results.”

The unprecedented move by mainland China in Taiwan waters is also the largest military exercise to date against the island, which Beijing regards as a divided province of China. Taiwan said that mainland China is trying to change the status quo on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

