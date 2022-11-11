The U.S. midterm elections are still being counted, and Republicans are expected to take control of the House of Representatives, which may affect President Biden’s policies for the next two years. Experts said that the strength of the United States to be friendly to Taiwan and resist China will be even greater.

According to “CNN” statistics, as of 1 p.m. ET, Democrats won 48 Senate seats and Republicans won 49 seats, and the competition is quite fierce.

In the House of Representatives, Democrats won 192 seats and Republicans won 209 seats, gradually approaching the 218 seats in the House of Representatives.

Lin Zhengyi, a researcher at the European and American Institute of Taiwan’s Academia Sinica, said at the “U.S. Midterm Election Observation and Influence” symposium hosted by the Taiwan Academy of National Policy on the 10th that the situation of the Republican Party winning the House of Representatives has been determined, and the current Speaker Nancy Pelosi is bound to win By handing over the speaker position, Biden’s legislative agenda will be significantly affected next year, and it will become almost impossible to pass major bills such as the “Inflation Reduction Act” and “Chip and Science Act” in the future. Republicans will use the powers of the Speaker of the House and the chairmen of various committees to clamp down on the administration’s climate change policies or launch a judicial investigation of Biden.

But with regard to Taiwan’s attitude, he said: “Support for Taiwan is all over the years and will not change much; but this midterm election can probably see that the United States‘ high-tech containment of the CCP, or advanced semiconductors This is a very important trend that will affect potentially important industries in Taiwan.”

Song Wendi, a lecturer at the Australian National University, said that the main provisions of the US Taiwan Policy Act on funding aid to Taiwan have been incorporated into the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), and the US Congress is expected to vote after the midterm elections. “Whether the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act) (10 billion U.S. dollars) of financial aid can be maintained in the end, and the (Asia-Pacific regional crisis reserve materials) warehouse, this (clause) is the same, can these two important clauses be revised in the end In the process, survived the voting process and passed. I think it is an interesting indicator for the follow-up observation of US-Taiwan relations.”

Su Ziyun, director of the National Defense Strategy and Resources Institute of the National Defense Security Research Institute, pointed out that according to a poll conducted by the Pew Research Center before the election, the American public’s dislike of Beijing is as high as 90%. The general direction will not change, and support for Taiwan may be strengthened due to the overturn of the House of Representatives. “Support for Taiwan is bipartisan, and it will become more friendly to Taiwan in terms of operation technology, because the congressional departments of the democratic and republican parties basically support Taiwan, and the executive branch is operational, sometimes there are some things It’s too cautious, so I think it’s more beneficial to Taiwan’s diplomatic treatment and other aspects when the Congress is changing.

Qiu Shiyi, a professor at the Department of Political Science at Tunghai University, said that the anti-CCP issue has become an irreversible direction. “The closer we get to 2024, the strategy of the entire US, China and Taiwan will be clear. There is absolutely no room for concessions, and it will become clearer and clearer.” “Essentially, I am quite happy to see the high-level exchange of visits between the United States and Taiwan. After it is materialized step by step, Xi Jinping must make concessions, and you have to give you face, but in terms of the inside, you must be able to recognize and accept the exchange of visits between Taiwan and the United States. Such a connection.”

