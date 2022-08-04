04 August 2022 12:30

The trip to Taiwan by the president of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, unsurprisingly sparked a harsh response from China. Some Beijing military fighters have crossed at low altitude along the line dividing the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese foreign minister said there will be “serious consequences”, President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that “whoever plays with fire, it ends up getting burned ”. And since August 4, China has been carrying out a large military exercise with live ammunition, which began as soon as Pelosi left the island. The ghost of war is upon us. But Pelosi is not really responsible for the escalating tensions over Taiwan. Even if he had decided to exclude the island from his official trip to Asia, China‘s belligerence towards Taipei would have continued to escalate anyway, possibly unleashing another Strait crisis.

Unacceptable trend

Contrary to what the most widespread rhetoric says, this tense climate is not due to Xi Jinping’s commitment to bring the island, which China considers a “rebel province”, under the control of Beijing. Reunification is one of his long-term goals (it would be a consecration for both him and the Chinese Communist Party), but an attempt to achieve it by force would be very costly and could even jeopardize the survival of the CCP regime itself. , in case of failure of the military operation. For an invasion of Taiwan to succeed, China would first need to protect its economy from Western sanctions, as well as develop military capabilities that can act as a deterrent against a possible US intervention in defense of the island. And both of these processes would take at least a decade. See also The truth about the assassination is confusing and the White House is already brewing the next step...|Haiti|United States|White House_Sina News The real reasons behind Beijing’s threatening attitude are more immediate. The authorities are communicating to Taiwanese leaders and Western supporters that their relations with each other and with China are following an unacceptable trend. The implication is that, should this not change, China‘s only possible response will be military escalation. In fact, until recently, Chinese leaders considered the situation in the Taiwan Strait to be unsatisfactory but still tolerable. When Taiwan was ruled by the Kuomintang party (Chinese Nationalist Party), traditionally friendly with Beijing, the Chinese could pursue a gradual strategy of economic integration, diplomatic isolation and military pressure; a road that, they thought, would sooner or later make peaceful reunification with China the only possible solution for the island. But in January 2016, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDD) returned to power in Taiwan, putting an end to Beijing’s plans. If the Kuomintang argues that Taiwan and China have a different interpretation of the 1992 Shanghai consensus – the agreement between the party and mainland Chinese authorities claiming that there is “only one China” – progressives reject it altogether. .

The West seems to believe that only strong and declared support for Taiwan can avert a Chinese attack

While it is difficult to pinpoint when the situation became intolerable for China, a key turning point dates back to January 2020, when the progressive Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen easily obtained a second term while his party defeated the Kuomintang in the legislative elections. When the PDD consolidated its dominance, China‘s dream of peaceful reunification vanished. See also Analysis: Who will benefit from the setbacks in Afghanistan? | United States | Taliban | Taiwan And it didn’t help that the US gradually changed its policy on Taiwan. In fact, during Donald Trump’s administration, the White House lifted restrictions on contacts between US officials and their Taiwanese counterparts. Then he subtly modified the wording of the “one China” policy, placing greater emphasis on US commitments to Taipei and disposing of advanced weapons systems on the island. This defiant attitude towards China continued with the Biden administration: in 2021, the Marines publicly participated in military exercises with the Taiwanese armed forces, and last May the president of the United States announced that his country would intervene. militarily in the event of a Chinese assault on the island (although the White House later retracted Biden’s statement). Finally, the outbreak of war in Ukraine seems to have heightened the feeling among Western leaders that Taiwan is in grave danger. They seem to believe that only strong and declared support, including high-level visits and military assistance, can avert the Chinese attack. What they fail to admit is that, in Beijing’s eyes, their support for the island looks more like an attempt to humiliate China than anything else. It seems more a provocation, therefore, than a deterrent.

For this reason, Beijing is now afraid of losing control of the situation if the leaders of the PDD and their Western supporters do not pay for their confrontations. And this would not only undermine Xi’s ability to achieve her reunification goal, but could also generate allegations of weakness that would undermine her position inside and outside China. See also Use: Shooting in a North Carolina school, a student dies China probably does not want to launch an immediate and deliberate attack on Taiwan, but it may decide to engage the United States in a “chicken game” in the Taiwan Strait. It is impossible to predict the form and timing

of such a confrontation, but it is reasonable to assume that it would be very dangerous, because China believes that only by increasing the tension is it possible to reason with all the actors involved. As with the Cuban missile crisis of 1962, a new crisis in the Taiwan Strait could stabilize the situation, even at the cost of making everyone live a few days of tension. And this could be Beijing’s plan. But such a move carries terrible risks. It must be remembered that, in large part, it was a matter of luck if a nuclear war did not break out in 1962. (Translation by Federico Ferrone)