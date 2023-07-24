PEMRA Amendment Bill Rejected, Should Be Withdrawn: Pakistani Journalism Organisations

The government of Pakistan rejected the new bill to amend the rules of the Pakistan Electronic Media Authority (PEMRA) on Monday at the Karachi Press Club after a consultative meeting of all representative organizations of journalists.

The recommendations presented by the journalists demanded that a two-member media commission recommended by the Supreme Court be formed and PEMRA be reconstituted.

In the meeting, it was decided that the nomination of Chairman PEMRA and members of the Council of Complaints should be done by a six-member parliamentary committee.

The meeting recommended that PEMRA, as a supervisory body, can only act as a prosecutor, not as a judge to pass sentences. In any such situation, a separate special tribunal needs to be constituted.

The meeting also expressed concern over the misuse of Article 19 of the Constitution of Pakistan and appealed to the Parliament to review it while drawing attention to the active role of the judiciary and security establishment in political matters.

The meeting demanded that a Media Employees Conditions and Services Act be enacted on the lines of the Newspapers Employees Conditions and Services Act, 1973.

In the meeting, the importance of ‘Madir’ and restoration of the post of editor was demanded.

The meeting expressed deep concern over the increase in unauthentic news, remarks, audio, video leaks and stated that the best way to counter such propaganda and defamatory content is a strong law of defamation.

The Defamation Act 2002 needs to be amended to make it effective.

All participants of the meeting agreed that consultation with all media stakeholders should be continued to ensure freedom of press, improvement of media workers and protection of jobs and lives of journalists and to make watchdogs like PEMRA more effective.

In the meeting, deep concern was expressed over incidents of disappearance of journalists and unannounced ban on media and censorship.

The statement issued by former General Secretary of PFUJ Nasir Zaidi and Prince Zulfiqar also said that they deny the statement of Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb that there was a final discussion on the matter with the former body of PFUJ.

He demanded that the PEMRA Amendment Bill be withdrawn and all the parties should be made part of a serious consultation process so that a bill is not passed which will tarnish the country’s name in the international world.

Government position

Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, responding to the statement issued by PFUJ to private TV Geo News, said that the Joint Action Committee under the Ministry of Information, which includes journalistic organizations including CPNE, APNS, Amand, PFUJ and journalist Nasir Zaidi, was consulted on the bill.

Maryam Aurangzeb further said that ‘I did not take any decision alone, I did not take any decision without consultation, I did not take any decision without consulting the Joint Action Committee.’

PEMRA Amendment Bill

The section of ‘disinformation’ and ‘misinformation’ has been added in the bill presented by Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb on 20 July 2023.

His position on the bill is that ‘the purpose of introducing the new amendments is to increase the credibility of news content, to eliminate misleading and false information.’

“The definition of fake news has also been made a part of the bill to make it meaningful.”

Disinformation has been defined in the bill as ‘disinformation’ which is given for personal, political or financial gain or to harass anyone.

According to the proposed provision, ‘False information means information that is credibly false, misleading, manipulative, created or fabricated, disseminated or shared with the intent to damage the reputation, political, personal or financial interests or gain of any person, or with the intent to harass, without attempting to obtain or give adequate coverage and space to another person’s point of view.’

Accordingly, the concerned channel will also broadcast or cover the position of the affected person in the same prominent manner in which the news based on ‘disinformation’ has been given against him.

Definition of ‘Misinformation’ as per the proposed Bill: ‘Misinformation’ refers to material which after verification is found to be false or has been broadcast unintentionally.

