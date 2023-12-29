Peña enacted law for the implementation of the Asunción-Ypacaraí train

The train will connect Ypacaraí to Asunción, passing through Areguá and Luque.

The President of the Republic, Santiago Peña, enacted the law that establishes the basis for the negotiation and implementation of the commuter train, powered by renewable electricity, in the section comprised between the city of Ypacaraí and Asunción, passing through Areguá and Luque.

The decree signed by the president puts into effect the law that entrusts the Ministry of Public Works and Communications and the company Ferrocarriles del Paraguay SA with the signing of the subconcession contract in favor of the Public Agency of the Republic of Korea, Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corporation (KIND).

It also authorizes the Ministry of Economy and Finance to carry out the procedures for financing the project and the constitution of a guarantee and liquidity trust, which will manage all the resources generated by the project.

The law establishes that once both the implementation agreement and the subconcession contract are signed, the subconcessionaire will be obliged to obtain the definitive financial closure to finance the project within a peremptory period.

Likewise, it indicates that the Ministry of Public Works and Communications and the Empresa Ferrocarriles del Paraguay SA., will be in charge of the liberation, acquisition of lands, relocation, compensation and cleaning of the areas included for the execution of the Project, in addition to the necessary domain stripes.

Another article states that it is prohibited to invade, enter, circulate or in any way obstruct the train tracks and their circulation in their entirety, except for vehicular and pedestrian circulation when these are expressly authorized at intersections and level crossings duly enabled. , once the process of expropriation and liberation of the work area has been completed.

The subconcession contract to be signed, with prior approval from the National Council of Public Companies, will be for a period of up to 30 years from the start of the operation.

