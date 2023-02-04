After the Government of Gustavo Petro issued a kind of ultimatum to the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, that if they do not accept the modifications that the national president wants to carry out in the works of the city’s subway, the Executive could stop the financing In addition to other important constructions that are underway in the capital, former mayor Enrique Peñalosa came out to defend the construction of the elevated subway and respond to the national government.

Through a series of videos posted on his Twitter account, Peñalosa described the national president’s search for the Bogotá metro to be underground as a “whim”, despite the fact that the works that are already being carried out and that have a million-dollar investment, are for an elevated mass transit system.

“There are thousands of kilometers of elevated meters in the world, all in dense cities. More than half of the London Underground is elevated, ”wrote the politician on his social network.

Immediately afterwards, in a video that he attached, the former mayor of Bogotá assured that “this story by President Petro that the elevated subway would do terrible damage to the city is simply another pretext to justify his whim since he would have to tell the gentlemen in London and Medellín and in hundreds of cities around the world who made a very serious mistake”.

The former presidential candidate also joined the criticism that public opinion has made of President Petro that modifying the structure of the Bogotá metro would not only add more construction time to the works, but would also be equivalent to investing a larger budget.

“What is certain is that this would cost between 10 and 20 billion pesos and many years of delay for the city of Bogotá to remain without the metro, and what is totally clear is that it is much more pleasant for passengers to get around in an elevated metro, with natural light seeing the city, than going in an underground metro”, added the former mayor of Bogotá.

In a video published minutes later, Peñalosa called President Petro’s desire to modify the design of the Bogotá subway a “frivolous whim” on the grounds of “urban planning concerns.”

Immediately afterwards, the politician assured that the head of state “had nothing to do with the underground layout of the study that was carried out in his mayor’s office.”

Statements by the former mayor of Bogotá, Enrique Peñalosa

“The IDU made a mistake and said in the terms of reference of the study that no route should be chosen where TransMilenio was operating or where it was going to operate, which then excluded the NQS and Caracas, where TransMilenio already was, and the Seventh, where it was. scheduled to do so, which left the possibility of doing it only in races 13 and 11, and those were so narrow that it was required to be designed underground,” explained Peñalosa.

The foregoing, according to the former mayor of Bogotá, was the result of “an error in the terms of reference and not because of any urban concern of President Petro.”

Below are the statements of the former mayor of Bogotá, Enrique Peñalosa:

Video: Twitter Enrique Peñalosa

It is worth remembering that the pronouncement of the former mayor of Bogotá, Enrique Peñalosa, comes just days after the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, issued a kind of ultimatum to the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, about accepting the changes in the layout of the city metro.

“It is very clear: if it is not accepted, as has been said, that the proposed modifications be made within the legal framework, then the Government also, to the extent that it finances 70% of the other projects, well those other projects they are going to have to stop,” said Minister Reyes.

The statements by the senior official caused a stir among public opinion to the point that even the mayoress of Bogotá came out to respond to the alleged warning. with Infobae

