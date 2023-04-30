Penalties for animal abuse should be more drastic: Gómez

At this time there is a wave of projects in Congress in order to protect animals. For example, that horses no longer be used in floats for tourists or by the police in demonstrations.

The majority of citizens identify with defending the rights of these beings, declared sentient by the Constitutional Court, but some think about this avalanche of bills that is falling into excessive legalism, because throughout history there has been a man and animal relationship at work.

On the subject, Luis Domingo Gómez, an expert lawyer in animal law, was consulted.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: Could it be that Congress is going too far in legislating in favor of animals, to the point that they could not be practically used in any work?

LUIS DOMINGO GÓMEZ MALDONADO: Colombia has been advancing in animal protection for many years. This regulation began in the 1970s. The most important thing then happened in the year 89, through the Animal Protection Statute, and there some harmful acts were established as cruel behaviors.

Then came Law 1774, and also hand in hand with a number of decisions from the high courts that have been specifying the scope of the protection and welfare of animals.

So, there are a series of initiatives in the Legislature to better land these types of concerns. For example, regarding cart drivers, coachmen, what is being sought is to replace this animal-drawn work with motorized work, with labor traffic conditions for those who are dedicated to exploiting these animals in some municipalities, especially category two, three, four, five and six. The case of the coachmen in Cartagena, which is a tragedy, and the animals that are used by the Public Force, for example, horses in the Army and by the Police to handle certain events, such as riots, because today they can be handled in accordance with technological developments in another way and without the need to expose these animals to suffer damage to their physical integrity, their mental health and even lose their lives.

Since 2020, the Ministry of Agriculture has been issuing welfare and protection manuals for farm animals, cattle, horses, goats and fish. With this, what is sought is not that people stop eating meat or not continue to use horses at work, what is sought is that those who have to resort to animal work do it in the best way and that those animals that are intended for human consumption live and die in the best possible conditions.

What I think is that some adjustments are taking place. In the Legislature, what we are seeing are some initiatives, sometimes not very articulated, which perhaps is the concern that exists.

ENS: How to set aside the work carried out by anti-drug dogs or those who accompany the troops to detect planted explosives? Is there a way to replace this? Would Congress be being too legalistic?

LDGM: I don’t think it’s about legalism, I think it’s an issue where science at least has a certain consensus about vertebrate animals, about their sensitivity, that they are not oblivious to positive or negative experiences in their lives, the that cause them pain.

As an animal advocate, I am aware that in some areas we are going to have to continue using, for example, canines to detect hallucinogens, some explosives, but we also know that today science is clear that in certain open contexts other animals can be used to locate explosives and drugs.

ENS: For example, what alternatives are there in this?

LDGM: There are interesting advances in what grasshoppers do in this activity, there are works in what bees do detecting explosives. I think they are also paths that must be explored further.

Colombian companies have even imported intelligent dogs to manage large events, which help to progressively replace the work of other animals.

Obviously, when science allows it, it would have to be evaluated whether it is pertinent to continue using a canine or any other animal to carry out a certain task, or if science has already resolved the issue, since what reason normally advises and development advises is to migrate that activity towards technology. Or in the case of detecting explosives and narcotics, allow it to be a job done by the bugs.

ENS: Law 1774 of 2016 establishes a 36-month prison term for animal abuse, but there are those who consider it a salute to the flag because prison is applied for sentences of four years and up. Do you share tougher punishment for abusers?

LDGM: I think that toughening it up is an option, but alternative sentences should also be considered, because going to jail will be very difficult. Jail should be left for the most execrable cases when, for example, there is a contest of crimes. Let’s think about the case of bestiality, we know that whoever practices bestiality can go to issues of child abuse.

Let’s say that for those hard cases there should be an increase in penalties, but for others alternative penalties could be considered, for example, that the person who commits the conduct, instead of being charged 5 to 50 salaries or punished with a prison sentence of 36 months, can provide an important service to society by caring for animals in street situations.