Silivri’Images of the moments when a green rim engine is driving one by one in traffic. on social media It was published.

Istanbul after the images To the Traffic Inspection Branch Directorate An investigation on the images was initiated by the affiliated civil traffic teams. made in research motorcycle driver İ.Ş. was determined to be. The police, who saw İ.Ş. while driving in traffic, wanted to stop the suspect, but İ.Ş. with scissors He ran from the police. İ.Ş. was stopped by the police after a short chase. caught.

In the examination, it was determined that the motorcycle used by İ.Ş. did not have insurance and inspection. Driving vehicles without a license to Ekipler I.Ş., making changes in the registration plate so that it cannot be read, going into traffic with a vehicle that has not been inspected, not having compulsory financial liability insurance, technical changes that cannot be documented in accordance with the legislation are in a feature that will disturb the people around, regulating traffic and the traffic law enforcement in charge of the inspection or other authorized persons wearing special clothes and sign, not obeying the warnings and signs, changing more than one lane one after the other in a way that would hinder or endanger the traffic, a total of 23 thousand 108 liras were fined. WORK. He was also charged with ‘Endangering traffic safety’.

