Peng Liyuan and Ngo Thi Min, wife of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, visited the Vietnam Women’s Museum and had tea – Xinhuanet

Peng Liyuan and Ngo Thi Min, wife of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, visited the Vietnam Women's Museum and had tea

Peng Liyuan, the wife of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and Ngo Thi Min, the wife of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, recently visited the Vietnam Women’s Museum in Hanoi. The two women also had the opportunity to sit down for a tea ceremony and discussions.

During the visit, Peng Liyuan was welcomed by Ngo Thi Min and the two posed for a photo in front of the “Vietnam Mother” sculpture. Peng Liyuan then toured the Vietnamese Women’s Folklore Exhibition and learned about Vietnamese women’s marriage customs, where she praised the diligent, brave, and hard-working qualities of Vietnamese women.

In a cordial exchange with Ngo Thi Min and other outstanding Vietnamese women representatives, Peng Liyuan shared her work as a UNESCO special envoy to promote girls and women’s education. She also emphasized China’s commitment to equality between men and women and the importance of protecting women’s rights. Peng Liyuan expressed the hope for China and Vietnam to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning to empower more women and improve women’s status and rights.

The visit also included a tea ceremony during which Peng Liyuan and Ngo Thi Min enjoyed traditional Vietnamese musical instruments and national costumes. Peng Liyuan highlighted the cultural similarities between China and Vietnam and expressed the desire for increased people-to-people and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Overall, the visit was seen as an opportunity for furthering mutual understanding and cooperation between China and Vietnam, particularly in promoting women’s progress and strengthening bilateral ties.

The content was reported by Xinhua News Agency, Hanoi, and edited by Zhang Xinran.

