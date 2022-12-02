Jiangmen Daily News (Trainee Reporter/Ren Jiayan) On November 30, after watching and listening to the city’s video conference on epidemic prevention and control and cold wave prevention, Pengjiang District held a meeting on epidemic prevention and control and cold wave prevention to thoroughly implement the Party’s Second Ten spirits, earnestly implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safe development”, implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan, and 20 optimization measures, scientifically and accurately do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, and efficiently coordinate Epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, overall development and security. District Party Secretary Lao Maochang presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that all levels and departments should further improve their ideological understanding, resolutely take epidemic prevention and control as the current top priority, accurately grasp the 20 optimization measures, and continuously improve the scientific, precise and effective prevention and control work. First, make sure the “input is off”. Strengthen the health management of people coming (returning) Pengjiang, strictly implement the latest epidemic prevention and control requirements, achieve “one look, one question, one check”, strengthen “ground inspection”, and resolutely build a solid line of defense for “foreign defense import”. Second, we must strengthen the management of “destination” and strictly implement the reporting system. Comprehensively check the population stock and incremental base in the jurisdiction, carry out in-depth “three inquiries and one improvement” activities, and quickly solve the difficult demands of the masses; establish a “grid + group code + report code” working mechanism, early investigation and discovery of epidemics and hidden production safety risk point. Third, we must adhere to “quick speed”. Continuously improve the command system and work system for emergency response, and establish an emergency commando team that is “on call, able to fight, and sure to win” to protect the lives, health and safety of the people. Fourth, we must pay close attention to implementation to ensure that the prevention and control measures are strong and warm. Continue to strengthen the construction of work style, the “top leaders” take the lead in strictly implementing various tasks, and solve problems together with grassroots cadres and the masses.

The meeting emphasized that we must be highly vigilant and unrelenting, and do a good job in all aspects of safety production, so as to “keep the bottom line firmly and be foolproof”. First, we must strictly implement the “three managements and three musts”, continue to conduct in-depth investigations and rectifications, strengthen safety supervision of key areas such as road traffic, urban gas, and chemical companies, strictly investigate and rectify traffic violations, comprehensively prevent fire risks, and strictly compact Enterprise safety production responsibility. Second, we must coordinate work related to cold wave prevention, strengthen cold wave and low temperature weather monitoring and early warning, organize people to keep warm from the cold, strengthen rescue and resettlement for vulnerable groups, open emergency shelters, and effectively protect the safety of people’s lives and property. Third, we must earnestly maintain the security and stability of the overall social situation, do a good job in preventing risks, ensuring safety, and maintaining stability, and focus on preventing and defusing prominent risks in areas such as social stability and public security.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to anchor the goal, decisively win the battle, strive to complete the annual economic development target, and hand over a satisfactory economic answer sheet. It is necessary to keep an eye on key industrial projects, and do a good job of tracking services for key projects at all times to ensure that the projects can be put into production smoothly and achieve results; to continue to do a good job in warming enterprises and securing business, relevant departments should focus on breaking through the difficulties and blockages of enterprise development to ensure that the enterprise’s production capacity can be released quickly, Fully release; we must keep working hard and go all out to achieve “opening a new game” in various tasks.