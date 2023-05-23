Pengjiang District held a special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards. The 2023 Action Mobilization and Deployment Meeting resolutely guarded the safety bottom line and red line_Pengjiang Information_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Luo Pei) On May 21, Pengjiang District held a special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards 2023 action mobilization and deployment meeting, in-depth study and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on production safety, according to national, provincial and municipal Relevant meeting requirements mobilize and deploy special investigation and rectification actions to ensure high-quality development with a high level of security. Ma Pingao, deputy secretary of the district committee and district chief, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech. District leader Xie Shunong attended the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that all towns (streets) and departments must resolutely implement the decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, provincial government, municipal party committee and municipal government, further promote the special investigation and rectification of major accident hazards in 2023, and resolutely hold the red line of safety bottom line.

The meeting emphasized that, first, we must improve our political standing, deeply understand the importance, urgency and necessity of special investigation and rectification of major accident safety hazards, deeply analyze the safety prevention situation in the whole region, and take this special action as an opportunity to pay close attention to weak links, Promote the transformation of the safety production governance model to a systematic, institutionalized, and forward-looking one. Second, we must pay close attention to key tasks and promote the detailed implementation of special actions. We must highlight key industries such as non-coal mines, hazardous chemicals, transportation, construction, fire protection, gas, industry and trade that are prone to major accidents, and focus on medical care. Carry out comprehensive and in-depth investigation of hidden dangers in high-risk places such as institutions, sub-rented factory buildings, and “nine small places”, further improve fire safety management, comprehensively promote the integrated platform of “smart fire protection” in Hetang Town, and launch demonstration sites for safe electricity use in villages (communities) building. Third, we must strictly grasp the responsibility of the “first responsible person” for safety production, focus on promoting the implementation of the main responsibility for enterprise safety production, and urge all enterprises to do a good job in the investigation and rectification of major hidden dangers, emergency rescue drills, and safety warning education. Fourth, we must tighten the responsibility chain at all levels, implement the various measures of the special action, strengthen assessment and accountability, and put an end to hidden danger investigations that go through the motions, and supervision and law enforcement are “loose and soft”. Fifth, it is necessary to strengthen problem orientation and result orientation, and form a long-term mechanism for safety work. It is necessary to fully complete the actions stipulated in the “six working mechanisms” (leadership organization, study report, supervision and inspection, publicity and exposure, guarantee rewards, and information submission) of the superior. On this basis, creatively carry out more targeted investigations and rectifications to ensure that special actions achieve solid results.