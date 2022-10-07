Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Hu Qingqing) On October 5th, after the provincial and city-wide video conference on epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability work, Pengjiang District held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability, and at the same time opened the district’s new crown Pneumonia Prevention and Control Leading Group (Headquarters) Meeting, District Safety Production Committee Meeting and District Committee Ping An Pengjiang Construction Leading Group Meeting, in-depth study and implementation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, fully implement the provincial and municipal deployment requirements, and make every effort to do National Day well The work of epidemic prevention and control, safety production, safety and stability, and economic development will be re-judged, re-deployed, and re-implemented during the holidays and after the holiday. Lao Maochang, Secretary of the District Party Committee and Commander-in-Chief of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Ma Pingao, Deputy Secretary of the District Party Committee, District Chief, and Executive Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the District Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters presided over the meeting, and Li Dada, Director of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress , He Teng, Chairman of the District Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that we must strengthen our confidence and make persistent efforts to win this round of epidemic annihilation. All departments at all levels must thoroughly implement the important requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and developing safely”, carry forward the continuous fighting spirit, resolutely overcome paralysis and laxity, and take resolutely blocking the chain of epidemic transmission as the current prevention and control. The primary task of the work is to seize the favorable opportunity to deal with the epidemic situation during the holiday, make concerted efforts to eliminate the local epidemic situation at the fastest speed and at the least cost, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress. First, we must do everything possible, concentrate on doing in-depth investigation and traceability work, and try our best to find out the possible hidden transmission chain as soon as possible. Second, we must vigorously and quickly block the local epidemic transmission chain, and do a good job in nucleic acid screening, living and medical supplies guarantee, medical assistance, psychological counseling and other services in temporary control areas. Third, we must continue to do a good job in the health management of people who come (return) to Pengjiang in key areas, and provide accurate and high-quality services through measures such as establishing a white list. Fourth, we must guard the “three lines of defense” of intersections, destinations, and circulation channels, strengthen the “on-the-ground inspection” service, and ensure that each closed loop is tightly closed and each link is accurately and precisely implemented. Fifth, we must continue to improve the early warning sensitivity of “sentinel points” such as fever clinics and pharmacies, strengthen prevention and control work in key places and eight types of special institutions, and minimize the risk of epidemic transmission.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conduct a comprehensive investigation without leaving hidden dangers, and resolutely maintain the overall security and stability of the society. It is necessary to fully grasp the epidemic prevention and control preparations for the resumption of work and production after the holiday, and solve the problems faced by enterprises in resuming work and production in a timely manner. Cooperate with the prevention and control of the epidemic situation of freshmen in colleges and universities, and fully implement the normalized health monitoring management and control measures for teachers and students in primary and secondary schools after returning to school. It is necessary to pay close attention to safety production work, focus on key areas such as road traffic, water traffic, and hazardous chemicals, continue to increase safety supervision and investigation of potential risks, and resolutely prevent and curb the occurrence of major and extraordinarily serious accidents. It is necessary to unswervingly do a good job in disaster prevention and mitigation, strengthen forest fire prevention on duty, strengthen forecasting, forecasting and early warning of extreme weather, and do a good job in preventing strong convective weather in advance.