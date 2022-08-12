Jiangmen Daily News (Trainee Reporter / Correspondent Ren Jiayan / Li Zhaoan) On August 9, after watching and listening to the video and telephone conference on the epidemic prevention and control work in the province and the whole city, Pengjiang District immediately held a work conference on epidemic prevention and control, in-depth study and implementation of President Xi Jinping. In the spirit of the secretary’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, the important instructions and requirements of “epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe” should be fully implemented, and the next stage of prevention and control work should be re-studied, redeployed, and then implemented. Lao Maochang, secretary of the district party committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that the current epidemic situation is severe and complex, and all departments at all levels should attach great importance to epidemic prevention and control, strictly implement the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and normalized prevention and control measures, take active prevention, early detection, and rapid disposal, and resolutely defend the hard-won The prevention and control of the results, to protect the safety of people’s lives and property.

The meeting emphasized that epidemic prevention and control must highlight “tightness”, and with the sense of responsibility of “not being relieved at all times”, be careful and do a good job in all tasks. All towns (streets) and relevant departments should further strengthen training and learning, fully grasp the latest control measures and requirements, sort out and improve work procedures and epidemic prevention links, and enhance emergency response capabilities.

The meeting emphasized that epidemic prevention and control must be “strict”, and the implementation of various prevention and control measures must be meticulously carried out. It is necessary to strictly control the entrance, firmly guard the “three lines of defense” of intersections, destinations, and circulation channels, strengthen the supervision of the scanning of “place codes” in various places, strengthen the prevention of people, objects, and the environment, and continue to do a good job of normalization Epidemic prevention and control; strictly control the rebound, consolidate responsibilities, quickly screen and control the personnel involved in epidemic risks, ensure full coverage of assisted investigation and disposal, no dead ends, ensure that all inspections should be conducted, and no one is missed; strictly control discipline, at all levels Leading cadres must be aware of the tasks and tactics of epidemic prevention and control. The work tasks must be divided into people, posts, and responsibilities. Relevant departments must strengthen supervision and inspection, and continuously improve their work style.

The meeting emphasized that epidemic prevention and control should focus on “fast” and carry out emergency response to sudden outbreaks in a scientific and orderly manner. Emergency response should be fast, and the emergency command system should be activated at all times to improve the ability of district-level overall planning; the source of flow regulation should be traced quickly, and the special class for flow regulation in the district should always be in a state of emergency, so as to complete the traceability of flow regulation quickly and accurately; In the construction of Shiyuan Health Station, there are enough emergency transfer vehicles to achieve scientific, rapid and orderly isolation and transfer; nucleic acid screening should be fast, and the efficiency of nucleic acid testing should be improved in accordance with the principles of “closeness, convenience, normality, and science”.

The meeting emphasized that epidemic prevention and control should highlight “stability” and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. We must seize the window period, make every effort to ensure the stability of the enterprise supply chain and industrial chain, and smooth logistics supply, continue to focus on key projects, investment promotion and foreign trade consumption, intensify efforts to help enterprises bail out, and help Pengjiang run out of the “acceleration” of economic work in the third quarter.