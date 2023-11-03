Pengjiang District Holds Economic Situation Analysis Meeting to Achieve Yearly Economic Development Goals

Jiangmen District Holds Third Quarter Economic Situation Analysis Meeting for Development and Progress

October 31, 2022 – In a bid to achieve economic development goals for the entire year, Pengjiang District in Jiangmen City recently held a third quarter economic situation analysis meeting. The event aimed to analyze and evaluate the economic performance of the region in the first three quarters and devise plans for the next steps to be taken. District Party Secretary Lao Maochang presided over the meeting, which was attended by various key officials from the district.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Pengjiang District has been diligently implementing the decisions and arrangements made by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Party Central Committee. The district has shown great dedication in stabilizing the economy and promoting various projects. These efforts have been essential in achieving key tasks such as the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the “Hundred-Million Project,” and the ecological construction of the green and beautiful Pengjiang River.

Importantly, the meeting emphasized the need for all departments to thoroughly study and implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the current economic situation and economic work. It stressed the importance of departments at all levels taking political responsibility for economic development and putting in greater efforts to achieve economic goals.

The meeting emphasized the need for a concentrated focus on key areas and tackling difficulties head-on. The district aims to come up with a strategic plan for the fourth quarter and the decisive battle for the entire year. This plan will involve seizing opportunities and taking advantage of momentum to ensure the realization of primary objectives.

To achieve the goals set for this year, the meeting emphasized several key areas of focus. Firstly, there will be a greater effort to promote the development of the industrial economy. This will involve providing proactive services to enterprises, ensuring stability and increasing efficiency. The district will also work on enterprise cultivation and industrial chain coordination.

Secondly, there will be a concentrated effort to expand effective investment. The district will prioritize projects and aim to leverage private investment. Efforts will also be made to consolidate the growth momentum of industrial investment, accelerate the construction of key infrastructure projects, and promote the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

Thirdly, there will be a strong focus on promoting consumption. Various activities will be organized to boost different sectors, including sports events, concerts, exhibitions, and more. The district aims to actively expand consumption in sectors such as automobiles, housing, home furnishings, electronic products, and cultural tourism.

Fourthly, the district will strive to promote the development of foreign trade. Enterprises will be assisted in exploring overseas markets and participating in key domestic and international exhibitions. Support will be provided to help enterprises find markets, expand channels, and obtain orders.

Lastly, efforts will be made to coordinate development and security. The district will prioritize preventing systemic financial risks through comprehensive investigations. Additionally, measures will be taken to ensure and improve people’s livelihood, including stable employment for key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers.

By implementing these strategies, Pengjiang District aims to achieve its economic development goals and contribute to the overall progress of Jiangmen City.