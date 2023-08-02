Penny and Rewe peanut butter recalled

Due to a possible risk for allergy sufferers, the “Organic Peanut Butter Creamy/Crunchy” sold by Penny and Rewe in a 250g jar is being recalled. It cannot be ruled out that jars contain undeclared cashews and/or almonds, said the manufacturer HMF Food Production on Tuesday via the foodwarning.de portal. The distributors Penny and Rewe also informed about the recall on their websites. The product was also sold in Saarland.

“People with a cashew and/or almond allergy should never consume the product”

At Rewe, the glasses from “Rewe Bio” with a best-before date up to and including 06.01.2025 are affected, at Penny those of the own brand “Naturgut” with a best-before date up to and including April 17, 2024. “Due to the possible allergic reaction caused by consumption, people with a cashew and/or almond allergy should pay attention to the recall and not consume the affected product under any circumstances,” it said. Those who do not have such an allergy can eat the product.

Customers can return the peanut butter to the store and get a refund. According to information on the portal, the federal states of Bavaria, Berlin, Hamburg, Hesse, North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Saxony-Anhalt, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia are affected.

