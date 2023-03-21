According to the data now available from the Federal Statistical Office and the German Pension Insurance Association, the pension will increase by 4.39% in western Germany as of July 1st, 2023 and by 5.86% in the new federal states. The Federal Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs announced yesterday that the current pension value is the same in West and East for the first time.

Pension increases thanks to good labor market

According to the ministry, based on the available data, the current pension value will increase from the current EUR 36.02 to EUR 37.60 and the current pension value (east) will also increase from the current EUR 35.52 to EUR 37.60. “I am particularly pleased that the east pension adjustment is being achieved a year earlier due to the positive development,” said Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD). The pension increases are possible because of the good condition of the labor market and the increased wages. A level protection clause will ensure that the minimum level of protection of 48% will not be undershot in the period up to July 1st, 2025, Heil continues. This security level remains stable at over 48%. The pension level is then 48.15% for the year 2023 after the calculated pension adjustment.

Pension adjustments lag behind inflation this year

In addition to wage development, the sustainability factor takes into account the development of the numerical ratio of pension recipients to contributors when adjusting pensions. According to the ministry, the sustainability factor will have a dampening effect on pension adjustments this year by -0.1 percentage points. Since the contribution rate in the general pension insurance has remained unchanged, the so-called contribution rate factor will not affect the pension adjustment this year. The pension adjustment is currently lagging behind inflation, but that is only a snapshot. The principle that pensions follow wages has proven itself with regard to the income development of pensioners. Because if you look at the development of the current pension value as an annual average in the last ten years since 2012, the increase in the west amounts to a total of 26%, in the east even 40%. During the same period, prices increased by only 20%.