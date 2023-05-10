Pension fund problem only affects 30% of the population, the remaining 70% will not have a pension

70 percent of people in El Salvador will reach old age without having a pension to cover their expenses, reflected the most recent survey published by the Francisco Gavidia University (UFG).

68.7 percent -seven out of 10- of Salvadorans lack savings for a pension, either as contributors to the pension fund administrations or as beneficiaries of the extinct public system.

Only 23.7 percent of the population contributes to the AFPs, which implies that the rest, when they reach old age, will be in danger of not having income to live on.

Óscar Picardo, director of the Center for Research in Sciences and Humanities (CICH), values ​​that the low coverage of the pension system is due to the structure of the productive system, which in El Salvador depends largely on informal companies.

The Multiple Purpose Household Survey, presented the previous week, found that in the past year, 35 out of every 100 Salvadorans were affiliated with or covered by some social security system, whether public or private.

Of the 2.9 million people who work, only 28 percent save for a pension at the time of their retirement.