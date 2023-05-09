Home » Pension law… leaves many windows open for opacity to enter: José Luis Magaña
Pension law… leaves many windows open for opacity to enter: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the Pension Law in the country and the privatization of the system.

Magaña recalled that in January the pension law came into force, a reform that makes several changes and leaves many windows open for opacity to enter.

“With the privatization of the pension system, the State stopped having income with the privatization of workers, that goes to the AFPs… The State has been borrowing to pay pensions, every time the State needs money it must go through the approval of the Legislative Assembly, that is a matter of negotiation”said the panelist.

The economist also added that the AFPs bought debt paper with the money of contributors, and the Pension Fund kept those papers and in exchange for that, the Government kept the money.

Finally, Magaña explained that since January 2023, the Superintendency of the Financial System has not made pension reports available.

