The reform would deal a strong blow to savings, fiscal sustainability and would put the possibility of paying future pensions at high risk: president of Anif.

Once the Government released the text of the pension reform that it presented to the Congress of the Republic on March 22, the Center for Economic Studies

(ANIF) undertook the task of estimating the fiscal impact of the proposed measures, since not only the sustainability of the system is at stake, but also that of public finances.

From a fiscal point of view, the results are clear: if the reform is approved, as it is proposed, the high pension liability, which by itself today reaches a figure close to 110% of GDP, would more than double and would come to represent up to 249% of GDP estimated for 2023, that is, a Net Present Value (NPV at 2070) close to $3,700 trillion pesos.

“The reform as proposed by the government would deal a strong blow to savings, fiscal sustainability and would put the possibility of paying future pensions at high risks”, says Mauricio Santa María, president of ANIF.

ANIF studied each of the proposed pillars and their main components independently. As a result, the component of the mandatory contributory pillar of the Average Premium Regime (RPM), which establishes that all workers would deposit in Colpensiones the savings corresponding to the first 3 SMLV, represents almost half the increase in pension liabilities, since it is close to 131% of GDP.

Only that step of the contributory pillar represents a higher cost than the current pension liability, because it is unaware of the problem of the high implicit subsidies of the RPM and its poor targeting. In addition to being the most expensive component, it would have no effect on coverage or equity, since by not taking into account the reality of the labor market, where more than half of the workers earn less than 1 SMLV, it continues to exclude people from the social protection.

In the Economic Commentary published today by ANIF, the five points from which the increase in pension liability is derived are explained.

ANIF also warns that the fiscal cost of a pillar system designed with the thresholds contained in the reform proposal will have to be paid by future generations.

In this sense, another important point highlighted by ANIF is that saving is fundamental, and even if we use the savings from the additional contributions that are expected with the new reform to cover the pension allowances, the deficit doubles, showing that the reform proposal is unsustainable over time.

Being so, We insist on maintaining the limit of the contributory pillar that would go to Colpensiones at 1 minimum wage, In this way, a structural limit would be placed on subsidies without hitting private savings.

“The need to process a pension reform is indisputable and at ANIF we have repeatedly pointed this out. It is necessary to solve the limitations of the current system in terms of coverage, equity and sustainabilitysays Santa Maria.

In this Economic Commentary, ANIF makes a detailed analysis of the bill from the fiscal point of view. In the coming days, the Center for Economic Studies will continue to analyze the bill before Congress, highlighting both the positive aspects and the concerns.

From the outset, he anticipates that he views the proposal for the solidarity pillar very favorably. Giving an allowance to the elderly in extreme poverty is a laudable objective, and the amount of $223,000 per month is in line with what ANIF had recommended.

On the other hand, it stands out that limits are beginning to be placed on the subsidies of the public system, although it insists that it is necessary to put the limit of 1 minimum wage in the contributory pillar, as mentioned above.