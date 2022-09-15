It is precisely the cost problem that may have induced the other parties to maintain a prudent attitude on a delicate issue such as that of social security. Fdi, as well as the common program of the center-right, only evokes the use of forms of flexibility at the exit, which according to the Third Pole should be provided mainly for workers engaged in strenuous jobs, while the Democratic Party considers retirement at 63 years possible but only if anchored to the contribution calculation method.

The alarm of the CISL

The limited time that the government that will exit the electoral round of 25 September will have at its disposal should not become an excuse for the return to the Fornero reform in its entirety: this was suggested by the general secretary of the CISL, Luigi Sbarra. That he considers it essential to launch a new pension reform by 31 December 2022 with two key measures: away from work at 62 but also with 41 years of contributions. A position essentially shared by CGIL and UIL.

The extensions for Ape sociale, Option donna and Quota 102

However, most of the parties agree on the need to extend the Woman Option and the Social Ape to the whole of 2023. The extension in this case therefore appears almost obvious and, if there were no time and resources to immediately adopt other measures, it could become also possible that of Quota 102.

The other channels open for early exit

Beyond how the social security framework will evolve between now and 31 December, other channels for early exit will remain open. First of all, the one that allows retirement with 42 years and 10 months of contributory seniority (41 years and 10 months for women) regardless of age and without adjustments to life expectancy until 2026.

The so-called “precocious” workers, ie those in possession of 12 months of effective contributions before the age of 19 and who are in conditions substantially similar to those, will then continue to leave with 41 years of payments, regardless of the personal threshold. provided to access the social Ape.