At a meeting of the pension reform subcommittee made up of production unions, trade union centrals, national government and experts, sThe proposals for the bill were known by the unions and entities such as Asofondos and Fasecolda.

At the meeting, the president of Asofondos, Santiago Montenegro, said that the reform that is presented must have the principles of solidarity with greater equity and savings.

Likewise, the union presented eight points that the text of the pension reform in Colombia could bring, mainly that they should be focused on people with lower incomes.

For example, he asked to eliminate the modality of the two regimes in Colombia, that is, the capitalization one and on the other hand a medium premium distribution regime to leave only one. “That must be ended, since it generates terrible distortions and confusion among the people,” said Montenegro.

He argued that the contributory pillar must be based, above all, on savings. For the manager, it must be managed by both public and private companies under the same rules of the game. The union proposes to increase the Periodic Economic Benefits (BEPS) program in the pension reform.

more payments

“You have to generate a growing number of BEPS and Better BEPS, not pay that $25,000 that is being given. With the savings, with the returns of balances that may be higher and with a government subsidy, we can give $300,000 or more,” said the union leader.

Montenegro said that the contributory pillar in the pension reform must be based on savings, to complement the solidarity pillar and improve the BEPS, which must be administered not only by the AFPs, but also by public entities.

In addition, it points out that the largest resources that go to Colpensiones must go to reserves, to savings and to have returns.

On the other hand, the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, highlighted some of the proposals and emphasized the importance of the pension reform as a law that benefits the greatest number of Colombians.

unions

The labor unions also presented their pension reform proposal. The president of the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), Francisco Maltés, affirmed that “in developing the labor agenda, the CUT, CTC and CGT unions present the pension reform proposal in Colombia, where there are 30 articles that are very important to guarantee a dignified old age for Colombians”.

The union leader highlighted three elements that will transform the pension system of Colombians, among them they called for the elimination of private funds to strengthen Colpensiones as the only pension fund that the country would have.

“We believe that there should be only one public fund that manages pensions in Colombia, since the private sector has been inefficient in this matter; In 30 years it has only pensioned about 250,000 people and 170,000 have been repaid. This means that they are people who were not able to retire; this is inefficiency, that is why they must disappear”, he indicated.

He also said that another of the important points is the old-age income, for people over 65 without the possibility of retiring, which is a minimum wage by the public administrator of Colpensiones.

“We also propose that the increase in pensions be equal to the increase in the minimum wage,” he said.

In their proposal, the centrals maintain the pension age, stating that they must have reached 57 years in the case of women, or 62 years in the case of men.