Pension reform: Parties begin to define their positions

THE OUTLOOK for the pension reform project in the Senate’s Seventh Commission began to get complicated, barely two days after the paper was filed by the congressmen of the government coalition.

On the one hand, the Conservative Party warned that the bench in Congress established five points to defend the right of citizens to have a decent pension.

The first of them is related to the transition regime, which must be 780 weeks of contributions and not 1,000 as proposed in the project. But, in addition, women, from 35 years of age and men over 40, should be allowed to benefit from the measure.

Another point of interest raised by the conservatives is the need to protect the resources of contributors, so that “pension savings do not become expenses.” To achieve compliance, the group led by Efraín Cepeda, spoke about strengthening the Technical Committee with independence.

In the third point, they propose that those contributors who for some reason have not completed the weeks to retire, can opt for the return of the money saved. Another option is to be assigned a life annuity equal to or greater than the value of the solidarity pillar.

The Conservative Party also proposes directing resources from the fines generated by pension non-compliance to the protection of old age for Colombians with fewer resources. This amount can be 250,000 million each year.

Finally, it is proposed that the reform, if approved, enters into force in 2026. The reason is to achieve a greater institutional strengthening of Colpensiones.

On the other hand, the president of the commission and senator of the U, Norma Hurtado Sánchez, pointed out that her party supports three key elements to ensure greater benefit to the elderly, in order to improve their quality of life in old age .

The U proposes that the Solidarity and Semi-contributive Pillar grant access to life annuity to vulnerable women from the age of 60, not 65 as the project initially proposed.

They also contemplate the possibility of imposing a threshold of 2 minimum wages, with the intention of guaranteeing fiscal viability, as well as the ability to pay each of the pensions. Added to this is the possibility of sustaining the system over time.

Another of the proposals that arose from within the U is linked to the savings of Colombians. Hurtado assured that it must be untouchable, which is why he proposes that the resources that have been saved by contributors “be protected and used by the Government only for the payment of pension allowances.”

Approaches

Regarding the filing of the reform project, Berenice Bedoya, senator for the ASI party, assured that the initiative seeks “to unify the public and private regimes to add a single old-age pension.” But, in addition, she stressed that it seeks to “guarantee a basic retirement income for 2.5 million adults over 65 years of age without the possibility of a pension in Colombia.

Meanwhile, he stated that the new regime will be mostly complementary and non-competitive public.

Another to speak out about the project was Senator Beatriz Ríos, from Colombia Justa Libre. In this regard, she stressed that “it is a determined and inclusive commitment to reach more people with an institutional offer during her old age. We have 3.5 million older adults who today are in inhumane conditions because they do not have income, support networks and social protection alternatives. This gain in coverage of social protection schemes is very valuable”.

Asked about the adjustments that she considers pertinent, she stated that “there are several situations to improve, as a speaker I have been leading the construction of an agreement to guarantee that those who make contributions to the system under no circumstances receive a benefit less than the basic income that is created in the solidarity pillar. We are very close to achieving it, my colleagues share this commitment to the country, as well as to guarantee these differentiated access conditions for Colombian women to protection during old age”.

Additionally, he pointed out that it is necessary to strengthen the financial mechanisms that allow managing the risks of the system.

In his opinion, “transparency and good governance of public funds created with the reform must be strengthened so that these resources are managed responsibly. Personally, I have been proposing the creation of an Autonomous Commission to monitor the system, in all the pillars, we are very close to reaching an agreement with some details of its operation”.