Pension reform was approved in the first debate by the Senate

The Seventh Commission of the Senate approved in the first debate the pension reform bill of the Government of Gustavo Petro, which is based on a system of pillars: solidarity, semi-contributory, contributory and voluntary savings.

In total, 94 articles were approved. The last ones under discussion, 88 and 93.

88 is the commutation or constitution of life annuities. This establishes that the administrators of the Individual Savings with Solidarity Regime of the Integral Social Security System must commute the scheduled withdrawals in accordance with the regulations that exist on the matter or constitute life annuities for all scheduled withdrawals that have been constituted on the date of entry into force of this law.

During the debate, the proposal of the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, to lower the number of weeks of contribution for the transition regime to 900 was approved. Meanwhile, the threshold of the contributory pillar remained at three minimum wages ($3,900 .000).

The senators requested that for the second debate of the initiative the differentiation of age for women be studied. Although the Government has already specified on several occasions that these will not have modifications, it was decided to lower the number of weeks, by 750 for women, and by 900 for men.

President Gustavo Petro reacted to the approval and congratulated those who “opened the door to ensure that hundreds of thousands of elderly men and women without a pension have a pension bonus that generates dignity for them.”

The objections of the president of Andi

Before the approval, the president of the National Association of Entrepreneurs of Colombia (Andi), Bruce Mac Master, noted some reservations about the bill.

He pointed out that the initiative has many different aspects that cannot be put in a single basket. First of all, he noted that he agrees with the creation of a solidarity pillar to attend to those who did not contribute to pensions

However, he was concerned about taking away workers’ free choice of where to take their savings and it is a great setback.

“The solidarity pillar should be financed with social policy resources, not with resources from workers’ savings. To many of us it seems very dangerous to use the savings of workers to send them to the State box, even if it is indirectly ”, he emphasized.

He pointed out that the effects on the stock market will end up being paid by all Colombians. “I do not see Congress analyzing these consequences,” lamented the president of Andi.

Does the pension reform restrict the freedoms of Colombians?

For his part, Senator David Luna stated that the pension reform bill worryingly restricts the freedoms of Colombians.

He pointed out that if this initiative is approved, 88% of current contributors would be forced to make contributions exclusively to Colpensiones, even if they express their desire to join a private fund.

“This will affect vulnerable people the most, those who contribute less than 1,000 weeks and do not meet the requirements to access a pension. These people would receive greater compensation by quoting in private funds. Do we want to force them to receive less income for protection in their old age?” questioned Luna.

He warned that this is not new, since the Government also showed the intention of restricting freedoms in the health reform project, where Colombians will not be able to freely choose the entity to which they wish to be insured, but rather they will be affiliated with Mandatory way to a Primary Care Center (CAP) close to the place of residence.

A similar trend, he added, is in the labor reform project, where the obligation to join unions is imposed, which ignores the constitutional right not to belong to them. with Infobae

Related