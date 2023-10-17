Pension savings fund will end in 2070

The future of the pension savings fund in Colombia appears uncertain, since it is estimated that most of it will be exhausted by the year 2070. The news has generated concern in the fiscal field and has sparked a debate about the pension system in the country. country.

The Ministry of Finance recently granted a fiscal guarantee for the upcoming pension reform, although this guarantee has sparked questions. In particular, it is highlighted that starting in 2070, a significant decrease in the pension savings fund is expected, which poses a complex scenario for financing the pensions of young people who currently contribute.

The president of the National Association of Financial Institutions (Anif)Mauricio Santamaría, expressed his perplexity at this fiscal endorsement, considering that starting in 2070, the system will face difficulties in meeting its obligations.

One of the high points of the pension reform is the threshold of the contributory pillar, which is currently under discussion. Establishing it at three minimum monthly salaries implies that the State would have to subsidize an estimated sum of $500 million per person, which in turn would generate a deficit that must be covered through tax increases. This situation raises concerns about long-term fiscal sustainability.

In this perspective, Anif proposes reducing the threshold of the contributory pillar to a minimum wage, arguing that 92% of the population in Colombia earns less than three monthly minimum wages. This would allow for more efficient administration of resources and reduce the tax burden.

Anif’s proposal would also impact the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP), which are currently the main holders of Treasury Securities (TES) and investment drivers in the country. Reducing the threshold to a minimum wage would significantly reduce the savings that Colpensiones would capture, going from 92% to less than 50%.

Regarding the endorsement issued by the Ministry of Finance, Santamaría questions the optimism in the economic and growth projections. He points out that the fiscal guarantee was granted despite projecting an increase in pension liabilities, which includes the semi-contributory and solidarity pillars, until the year 2100. According to Anif, the liability could increase by up to 40% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Against this backdrop, Anif proposes a pillar system in which the threshold of the contributory pillar would be established at a minimum wage, the amount of the solidarity pillar would be set at $223,000, and the semi-contributory pillar would be restructured to preserve individual savings. Also, Anif advocates increasing contribution weeks to 1,150 and raising the retirement age to 65 for both men and women. Furthermore, it emphasizes the need for greater clarity in the corporate structure of the pension system.

