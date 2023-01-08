Home News Pensioner poisoned by monoxide at home, rescued and transported to hospital
News

Pensioner poisoned by monoxide at home, rescued and transported to hospital

by admin
Pensioner poisoned by monoxide at home, rescued and transported to hospital

A pensioner was rescued on the afternoon of Saturday 7 January following a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at his home in Ovaro.

He complained of difficulty breathing and the call to Nue112 went off. Punctual transfer to the headquarters of the regional health emergency operating structure which sent the crew of an ambulance to the scene.

Once in the house, the health team, using the equipment provided, detected the presence of monoxide gas. The man was transported to Tolmezzo hospital in yellow code for suspected monoxide poisoning.

Sores nurses have activated the firefighters as far as they are concerned.

See also  «Dr. Perin, a precious resource stolen from Feltre»

You may also like

Daxing Airport: The passenger load factor in popular...

The cruel official Fu Zhenghua made a TV...

Me Too, the outburst of Muccino’s son: “I...

Udine, the story of 14 families without gas...

Valtellina, skier dies on the slopes of Aprica...

Weather forecast, cold returns, rains and snowfalls at...

The Tricolor celebrates 226 years. Mattarella: “Symbol of...

Ivrea, goodbye to Irene Torta, Cisl trade unionist

School, minimum of 900 students for each institution....

Beijing launched the “Class B and B management”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy