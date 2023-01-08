A pensioner was rescued on the afternoon of Saturday 7 January following a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at his home in Ovaro.

He complained of difficulty breathing and the call to Nue112 went off. Punctual transfer to the headquarters of the regional health emergency operating structure which sent the crew of an ambulance to the scene.

Once in the house, the health team, using the equipment provided, detected the presence of monoxide gas. The man was transported to Tolmezzo hospital in yellow code for suspected monoxide poisoning.

Sores nurses have activated the firefighters as far as they are concerned.