The Meloni government is tightening the time to complete and probably retouch the Draghi “light” Nadef with the new programmatic objectives on which the next maneuver will be modeled. Which, pending the actual reform to be defined in 2023, will contain a mini-chapter on pensions. With a specific goal: to avoid the return from January 1 of the Fornero law in full once the experience of Quota 102 is concluded at the end of December, which guarantees exit with at least 64 years of age and 38 of contributions.

1.5-2 billion package

At the moment the executive technicians are thinking about a package of measures from 1.5-2 billion, which would include the extension of the Woman Option and the Social Ape and the intervention called to take the place of Quota 102, even if the hypothesis of a one-year extension remains in the field.

But this solution does not like the unions, who will reiterate it at the table on November 4 convened by Minister Marina Calderone to meet all the social parties, and in the current version it is not even appreciated by the League. Which hopes to be able to make the pension menu of the maneuver more robust and varied, possibly going beyond 2 billion, perhaps thanks to the use of a slice of the resources to be recovered with the incoming squeeze on citizenship income.

The League’s proposals

Also because the Carroccio pushes to pave the way for other measures. Like the one that provides for a total deduction, with the result of making the salary heavier, to favor the permanence of some categories, in particular of the public sector, beyond the retirement threshold.

A contribution relief along the lines of the so-called Maroni bonus, which however in this case would not be generalized and would not start rigidly from the age of 63 upwards. This would be a somewhat selective and targeted decontribution also to prevent costs from becoming unsustainable. In the scheme sketched by the League under the coordination of Claudio Durigon, who has just returned from undersecretary to the Ministry of Labor where he had already been with the same post in “Conte 1”, the decontribution would primarily concern doctors, health workers and workers of specific categories that despite having the requisites for retirement, they decided to stay at work. The “minimum” requirements, therefore, may differ from sector to sector.