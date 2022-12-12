Full revaluation of pensions and no constraints on the Women’s Option, further reduction of the tax wedge, 3% cut of the tax wedge for incomes up to €35,000, strengthening of payment traceability, a strong commitment to the fight against tax evasion with more fairness and a system that does not create privileged. And also zeroing of the taxation on productivity agreements and extension of the tax relief regime to public employees, more substantial interventions to support the purchasing power of wages and pensions, maintenance and revitalization of resources for the fight against poverty. These are the main amendment proposals to the 2023 Budget bill presented by the Cisl to the Government and sent by the Belluno Treviso secretariat of the Cisl to the parliamentarians elected in the constituencies of the two provinces.

“As much as we hoped to be able to meet all the parliamentarians elected in our area in person”, explains the secretary general Massimiliano Paglini, “the very tight times of the parliamentary procedure for approving the financial maneuver and the impossibility of being able to hypothesize a meeting in person have prompted us to opt for sending the proposals elaborated by the national CISL which explain the macro themes that are our priorities to expand the protections and reduce the impacts of the maneuver for the middle and lower classes and above all to defend work, families and the elderly”. .

In addition to the requests already mentioned, “for the Cisl”, underlines the general secretary, “paths of expansive policies that can no longer be postponed will have to be started which lead to the total release of investments and the restart of infrastructure projects so strongly necessary for our territories , as well as active policies for work and training”.

For this reason, the union intends to continue the line of confrontation and dialogue with the government: “Only by remaining nailed to the negotiating tables can we hope to obtain lower taxes for pensioners and employees, a law for non-self-sufficiency, the renewal of public and private contracts , the structural reform of social security which allows for flexibility, inclusiveness and sustainability, but above all which does not worsen the existing conditions».

The Cisl Belluno Treviso will also participate on Thursday in “Improving the Maneuver, Negotiating the Reforms”, the national assembly of delegates and pensioners that the via Po union will hold in Rome to discuss the economic maneuver and the changes to the text presented by the Cisl to the premier Meloni during the meeting on 7 December. The initiative will see the interventions of the delegates and retirees and will be concluded by the general secretary Luigi Sbarra.

Lastly, the Cisl’s commitment will not stop at the contingency of the budget law. “We have already represented to the parliamentarians involved the will to be able to meet after the end of the parliamentary work for the maneuver”, Paglini anticipates in conclusion.