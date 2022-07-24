Listen to the audio version of the article

The issue of pensions, like every electoral round, has forcefully entered the center of the campaign for the vote on 25 September. Silvio Berlusconi immediately launched the minimum pensions of one thousand euros, a proposal already in the past relaunched by the Brothers of Italy (to be financed with a cut in citizenship income). The League has already re-proposed Quota 41 (the possibility of going out with 41 years of contributions regardless of age, ed). In the center-left there has not yet been an opinion, but the Democratic Party aims to confirm and strengthen Ape social and Option woman. While in the M5S there is the proposal to retire at 63 years with the contribution, to which is added the salary part at 67 years. With in addition the free redemption for the degree.

Center-right

Silvio Berlusconi he made his debut in the electoral campaign with the workhorse of raising the minimum pensions of € 1,000, a program already launched in the past (according to some estimates the proposal could cost 18 billion a year). A proposal already launched by the Brothers of Italy, that of bringing the minimum pension to at least one thousand euros, to be financed by abolishing the citizenship income (however it cost 9 billion in 2021). The League, on the other hand, immediately re-proposed Quota 41: retired in any case with 41 years of contributions. According to the INPS, but the League does not agree, the measure would cost more than 4 billion in the first year of “activation” up to over 9 billion in the tenth year.

Center left

At the end of the year the quota mechanism expires, without which the provisions of the Fornero law are returned. The Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando (Pd) had already announced its intention to renew “Woman option” e “Social waters“,” Because they have achieved good results “also by expanding and making the audience of interested parties more structural. On the front of a reform of the system, the hypotheses in the field are different ». Precisely on Ape sociale (an allowance guaranteed by the state to workers in a state of difficulty, who ask to retire at the age of 63) and the woman option (the possibility for workers to obtain an early retirement by opting for the contribution calculation) points the Pd.

M5S

The president of the INPS, Pasquale Tridicospeculated the possibility of one early retirement at 63-64 years with the sole share of the contribution to which the further share from the age of 67 would then be added: a solution that would cost about 2 and a half billion more for the first few years but savings in the medium term. The INPS president also proposes to extend the free degree redemption (which, however, could cost 4-5 billion a year), already active in several countries. A proposal that follows that of Beppe Grillo and the M5S.