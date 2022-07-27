Listen to the audio version of the article

A “greater burden” estimated at 4.3 percentage points of GDP. It is the impact on pension accounts that, cumulatively, the structural adoption of Quota 102 would produce between now and 2044. This is calculated by a simulation of the State General Accounting Office contained in the 2022 report on the medium-long term trends of the pension system and social health care. And this is a not exactly negligible indication. Because, with the resignation of the Draghi government and the early closure of the legislature, a one-year extension of the possibility of leaving with 64 years of age and at least 38 of contributions, currently scheduled for 2022 alone, becomes one of the options that can be used to avoid from 2023 a sharp return to the Fornero law in full form and, at the same time, not to burden pension expenditure too much. That next year will already be burdened by an account close to 24 billion linked to the surge in inflation, with consequent automatic indexing of treatments.

The long-term costs of Quota 102

The accounting technicians point out that the permanent use of Quota 102 (adjusted every two years to the change in life expectancy) produces a significant increase in the pension expenditure-GDP ratio in the first twenty years of the forecast period. In particular, in the years 2022-2044, the incidence of expenditure in relation to domestic product would increase, on average, by 0.25 percentage points. And the peak would be reached in 2042, “two years earlier than the maximum value envisaged under current legislation and with a value of 16.9%, in line with the data of the national scenario”.

Abolition of adjustment to life expectancy

The report also contains another simulation by the technicians of via XX Settembre: the one on the permanent abolition of the adjustment to life expectancy of the contributory seniority pension channel, which can be accessed with 42 years and 10 months of payments ( 41 years and 10 months for women) regardless of age. In this case, expenditure in relation to GDP would begin to rise gradually after 2026 and, from 2031, it would remain higher by about three-tenths of a point until 2045 (by one-tenth of a point in the following period).

The peak would be reached in 2042, reaching 17% of GDP against the 16.8% assumed in 2044 by the forecast in force. The report highlights that the “structural” configuration of this channel, without the biennial adjustments to life expectancy, would cumulatively produce a greater burden over the entire forecast period, quantified at 6.9 percentage points of GDP.

The costs of exemptions

These two possible ways would in fact represent other “lightenings” of the Fornero law with a significant impact in terms of increased expenditure. The General Accounting Office has also calculated the increase in costs produced by the various exceptions to the law of the Monti government introduced between 2019 (starting from Quota 100) and this year with the use of Quota 102. Exceptions – the report states – which “They have led to an increase in spending and a retrocession in the process of raising the retirement access requirements, producing in the period 2019-2034, further higher costs equal to an average of 0.23 points of GDP per year”.