The maneuver has reached the finish line of the final approval of the Parliament. But at least for the pensions chapter, extra time is envisaged. And not only because on 19 January 2023 the confrontation between the government and the social partners will start on the new social security reform which from 2024 will have the task of gradually overcoming the Fornero law. There are those in the government who are still tempted to loosen the grip on the women’s option by leveraging the adjustments to the Milleproroghe decree. And the government will still have the task, through the ministries of Labor and the Economy, of issuing the indispensable ministerial decree to define the methods of attribution and disbursement of the so-called Maroni bonus to be guaranteed to those who, being in possession of the requisites for Quota 103 , will decide to postpone the exit.

The close up on the Women’s Option

The final text of the Option maneuver confirms the approach given by the government right from the moment of its launch: an annual extension but with a tightening compared to the scheme currently in force which allows female workers to retire early, with the contribution recalculation of the check, if in possession of 58 years (59 if “autonomous”), and 35 of contributions. Exit will now be possible only for certain categories (caregivers, “fired” workers or with a civil invalidity equal to or greater than 74%) with a age requirement of 60, which drops to 59 in the presence of a child and to 58 with two or more children. With this restyling, the potential audience is reduced to 2,900 female workers.

The failed attempt for the dry extension

Throughout the maneuver’s passage to the House, the opposition insisted on loosening this grip and paving the way for a sharp extension of the current scheme, which the Ministry of Labor would not mind. The Undersecretary of Labor himself, Claudio Durigon, stated: «I hoped to do more, but we have time to make improvements». The obstacle that was not overcome during the parliamentary navigation of the maneuver was that of resources: to make an extension possible with the current requirements, 80 million would be needed for 2023 and 240 million for 2024.

The Milleproroghe hypothesis

One possible path that the majority are looking at to loosen the grip on the women’s option envisaged by the maneuver is that of the possible adjustments to the Milleproroghe decree, which was launched by the government on 21 December. Given the cost of a flat extension, a possible viable solution could be to provide for the extension of the measure with the scheme currently in force but raising the age threshold from 58 years (59 for the “autonomous”) to 60 years. Even in this case, however, the operation would not be free.

Maroni bonus

Employees who in 2023 will meet the requirements for Quota 103 (at least 62 years of age with 41 years of contributions) will be able to decide to postpone leaving, benefiting from a bonus which, along the lines of the Maroni incentive, will result in transfer directly to the pay slip of the contribution paid by the worker himself (about 9.19%) which should be allocated to the social security institution.