It will expire at the end of the year as Quota 102 and Ape sociale. And also for the Female Option, the near future is currently uncertain to say the least. But precisely from the next electoral round on 25 September, the push could come for the extension of at least another year of the channel that allows workers to leave with 58 years (59 if “autonomous”) and 35 in payments, but with the constraint of recalculation contribution of the check. Divided over the fate of the Fornero law and the interventions to make the social security system more flexible, almost all the parties agree on the need to make this measure structural. Although the latest monitoring of retirement flows conducted by INPS with a survey updated to last July 2, it emerges that in the first half of this year the treatments paid with the Female Option were > compared to 2021: 10,997 against 20,585.

The appeal of the Female Option for female workers aged 60 and 61

The monitoring of INPS highlights how in the first six months of 2021 the highest number of treatments paid for the female option involved workers in the 60 and 61 year-old age bracket (4,652) while in the previous year to drive the classification of the exits had been the “employees” and the “autonomous” up to 59 years of age. A basin, the latter, to which 3,724 checks were allocated in the first half of 2022, while the remaining 2,621 pensions paid by the INPS between January and June of this year concerned female workers aged 62-63 (1,737), 64 -65 years (764) and with 66 years and over (120).

In the first six months of this year 390,932 new INPS pensions

From the survey conducted by the Institute led by Pasquale Tridico it emerges that in total > there were 390,932 in total, for an average monthly amount of 1,173 euros. In 2021, on the other hand, a total of 877,724 checks had been paid, for an average monthly amount at the start of € 1,203.

Lega and Pd and in fact also M5S push for a structural woman option

As is known, the latest budget law extended the Woman Option for the whole of 2022. In the absence of new interventions, this exit channel will be interrupted next year. But from the electoral programs, in most cases quite synthetic and generic on the pension chapter, a transversal will to extend this measure emerges. Above all Lega and Pd consider giving a structural physiognomy to the female option a priority. And the M5S would also seem non-contrary. A will that seems to open at least the way to the extension of the measure for another year. Also because the costs would not be excessive. The latest extension was budgeted for just over 110 million.

With the Female Option the check “contracts” on average by 20-30%

The constraint of the contribution recalculation of the treatment produces a curtailment of the allowance paid to female workers by an average of 20-30% compared to the “scheme” of the mixed system. However, the reduction varies according to the age of the worker and the career characteristics, salary and contributions matured at the date of access to the pension with the female option.