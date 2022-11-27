Listen to the audio version of the article

A bonus in “super” format for postponing early exit once the new Quota thresholds of 103 have been reached. postponement decision. The latest drafts of the maneuver pave the way for a 33% contribution reduction to be fully paid into the salary of the employee who requests it upon reaching 62 years of age and 41 of contributions. But yesterday evening at the Ministry of the Economy work continued on the route already announced: that of a 10% incentive (the worker’s share of contributions), which remains the most probable, and which would in any case block the growth of the check.

Mef, the contents are those approved in the CDM

According to the Mef, the drafts in circulation should not be taken into consideration. In a note disclosed yesterday, the dicastery led by Giancarlo Giorgetti states that on various chapters, such as that of pensions and, in particular, of the Women’s Option, “the so-called drafts that circulate for various reasons risk not corresponding to the reality of the facts”. Not only that: the Ministry of the Economy “confirms, at the moment, the contents already approved in last Monday’s CDM”.

The version Option woman

The version of the Women’s Option would therefore remain the one announced with the age threshold for early exit for all female workers modulated on the basis of the number of children: at 58 with two or more, at 59 with only one and at 60 without “offspring”. There would therefore not be the backtracking that was looming, and that the Ministry of Labor would not have minded, to simply resort to a sharp extension of the current mechanism, also given some doubts already expressed of a risk of unconstitutionality of the measure.

The match in Parliament

Also for this reason, if the final text of the maneuver confirms, as it seems, the “children variable”, the game will reopen in Parliament. Where attention will also focus on the incentive to favor the permanence of the over 62s with 41 contributions. The measure contained in the latest texts of the budget bill follows the so-called Maroni bonus with a super-incentive of 33% (total tax relief) which would raise the paycheck of employees by around 280 euros net per month in the case of an annual gross income from work of 15 thousand euros and even almost 690 euros net per month with a gross income of 50 thousand euros a year. But the (“voluntary”) postponement of early exit with the requirements of Quota 103 would in fact automatically block the level of the pension, which would remain “light” forever.