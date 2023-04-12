In March, a large-scale indexation of pensions was carried out in Ukraine, during which the increase in payments affected more than 10 million Ukrainians. But some pensioners will receive pension increases in the summer – in June and July.

The publication “On Pension” reminds us of this.

Journalists explain that it is in June that pensions will be paid retroactively to pensioners who are working and whose recalculation is being carried out from April 1.

Olena Okhrimenko, director of the Pension Fund, Insurance Payments, Social Services, Housing Subsidies and Benefits Department of the Pension Fund of Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon.

“Recalculation of pensions for working pensioners will be made from April 1, as stipulated by the law. However, they will be able to receive indexed payments only in June, along with additional payments for April and May.”– said Okhrimenko.

But it is worth remembering that the information for the first quarter of 2023 will reach the Pension Fund authorities already in the second half of May. Therefore, Ukrainians will be able to receive increased pensions only in June.

But in July 2023, another recalculation of pensions for civil servants, scientists, and employees of local self-government bodies will be carried out.

Pensions should increase by 19.7%. But the amount of increase in monetary equivalent will be different for each Ukrainian. The pension increase depends on the level of the initial amount: the higher the pension, the larger the increase will be.

As a reminder, war veterans and victims of Nazi persecution, who were given financial aid in May, will be paid this year by August 24, the Independence Day of Ukraine.

