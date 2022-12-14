Home News Pensions, here is the Calderone plan: generational relay, incentives and year zero for the severance pay
Stop the social security ladders with the closing of the quota and experimental season. A flexible system of integrated forms of retirement compatible with the personal and health needs of the worker and functional to those of employers’ generational turnover. Rationalization of current tools early retirement also providing for “targeted” generational relay courses. Recourse to forms of synergy between public welfare and supplementary welfare with specific “campaigns” to encourage membership of pension funds and a sort of new “year zero” to encourage destination of the severance pay of employees to the so-called “supplementary”, with the introduction of tax discounts in the form of an adjustment of the deductibility threshold of second pillar contributions.

The guidelines of the new possible comprehensive reform of pensions were outlined by the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderoneduring a Senate hearing. The actual measures will have to be identified on the basis of the indications that will arrive from the discussion with the social partners. The table has already been set for 19 January 2023 with the aim of drafting a package of structural interventions over the course of 6-8 months to be made gradually operational, starting from 2024. But the road does not promise to be entirely downhill, also because the unions did not like the social security measures included in the maneuver.

Pensions, who gains and who loses with the 2023 maneuver

Calderone: solidary and sustainable reform

In a parliamentary hearing, Minister Calderone indicated the route to arrive at the new structural intervention: “With the social partners on the specialist tables already convened, a revision of the pension system will take shape in the name of solidarity and sustainability for future generations” , he said. The minister has already indicated some general objectives.

No more “stairways” and experimental quotas

The first goal to cross, according to Calderone, is that of closing the season «of forms of access to experimental pensions». According to the minister, it is necessary to arrive at “a system of integrated forms of retirement that makes it possible to identify the access to a pension that is most compatible with the personal and health needs of the worker and at the same time with the generational turnover of employers”. All this while avoiding the repetition of dangerous “registry staircases”.

