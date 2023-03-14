The Pension Fund of Ukraine revealed which Ukrainians can retire before reaching retirement age. Among the categories are “Chernobyl”.

According to the legislation, payments are assigned to liquidation participants and victims of the accident at the Chornobyl NPP (Article 55 of the Law of Ukraine “On the Status and Social Protection of Citizens Affected by the Chernobyl Disaster”). Also, pensions with a reduction in the retirement age, established by Article 26 of the Law of Ukraine “On Mandatory State Pension Insurance”, are granted to persons who worked or lived in the territories of radioactive contamination, in the presence of the corresponding insurance experience, reduced by the number of years of the reduction of the retirement age (as a result insurance experience cannot be less than 15 years).

Participants in the liquidation of the consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl NPP have their retirement age reduced by 5, 8 or 10 years, depending on the time and duration of work in the exclusion zone. In the presence of experience in underground works, in works with particularly harmful and particularly difficult working conditions according to List No. 1 of industries,

jobs, professions, positions and indicators (for men – 10 years and more, for women – 7 years and 6 months and more), the retirement age is additionally reduced by 3 years.

In the presence of work experience with harmful and difficult working conditions according to List No. 2 of industries, works, professions, positions and indicators (for men – 12 years 6 months and more, for women – 10 years and more) retirement age additionally

decreases by 1 year.

For victims of the Chernobyl disaster, the retirement age is reduced from 1 to 10 years, depending on the zone of radiological contamination where the person lived/worked and the duration of residence/work. In the presence of experience in underground works, in works with particularly harmful and particularly difficult working conditions according to List No. 1 of industries, jobs, professions, positions and indicators (for men – 10 years or more, for women – 7 years 6 months or more) pension age is additionally reduced by 2 years.

In the presence of work experience with harmful and difficult working conditions according to List No. 2 of industries, works, professions, positions and indicators (for men – 12 years 6 months and more, for women – 10 years and more) retirement age additionally

decreases by 1 year.

