For the rest of the audience, the possibility of reaching the so-called Quota 41 has been discussed for some time: that is, retired with 41 years of contributions. The crux is whether or not to bind it to a certain age of the worker. On the table there is also the possibility of a one-year experiment to evaluate the real weight of the measure which, without providing for a minimum age limit, would cost about 4.5-5 billion a year. It is the solution supported by the unions who are awaiting a call from the government.

Durigon: “In 2023, 41 are waiting for the organic reform”

Claudio Durigon, Undersecretary for Labor, intervened on the subject, according to whom “in January there will be no full return to the Fornero law. We will have a Quota 41 with 61 or 62 years for 2023 alone, as a bridge measure towards the organic reform that we will do next year. We will spend less than 1 billion to facilitate 40-50 thousand workers. We were also thinking of a bonus for those who stay to work, but budgetary prudence leads us to give up ”.

Interviewed by Repubblica Durigon explains that “41 ‘clean’ quota, with no age restrictions, costs 4 billion in the first year and then to rise. If we limit it to those who are 61 or 62, with the prohibition of accumulation with an income from work, the cost – explains Durigon – drops below one billion, with a small drag in 2024 ”. “In the meantime, we want to separate expenditure for assistance from that for social security, to give a signal of the sustainability of Italian pensions to Europe and to the markets. And then I think of flexibility in leaving for everyone, starting from a certain age and taking into account that the contribution method is becoming prevalent among workers. We will review all the early releases, with a focus on young people, women and wearying jobs ”he concludes.

From the transfer of the credits for the superbonus to the Pnrr, the other urgent dossiers

Among the urgent dossiers that the government is preparing to address on the economic front there are not only those strictly related to the Budget law: from all the aftermath still open regarding the sale of credits for the superbonus, to the tightening decided on the monitoring of Pnrr investments , faced with the need to accelerate on the Plan. The secretary general of Fabi Lando Sileoni denounces the situation of chaos linked to the stop of the transfer of credits on the superbonus with attacks on bank employees and asks Ance and Abi for an increase in the credit capacity of the institutions; several amendments are announced to the aid dl quater with Fi calling for a postponement of the times.

As for the Pnrr, the meetings of Minister Raffaele Fitto with the individual ministries on the various projects will begin from the beginning of the week, to verify the state of the art while a streamlining of the procedures for the Municipalities for the awarding of tenders has been announced. and work.