Away from work already at 58-59 and with 35 years of contributions but losing up to 30% of the pension allowance. It is the hypothesis that Giorgia Meloni would be evaluating to definitively overcome the Fornero law on which, however, the CGIL stops immediately. While for the president of the INPS Pasquale Tridico we are going in the right direction with these projects.

The hypotheses being studied by the majority

The so-called “Male Option” – a version of the female option but with a higher age threshold – is a way that would allow, on the one hand, to keep the electoral promises of Fratelli d’Italia on greater flexibility when leaving the world of work, the other is to carry out a reform without unduly compromising public finances. The hypothesis would be added to the pension reform proposal put forward by the League which instead provides for the so-called “quota 41”.

A possible way to study the majority to overcome the Fornero law would also be “quota 41” with the introduction of an age threshold. An option, it is explained, which would make it possible to reduce the impact envisaged by “quota 41” which would require resources equal to about 5 billion a year. However, everything depends on what the threshold will be identified and on the calculations that will be made by INPS.

Landini (CGIL): reduce the allowance for non-passable road

Idea rejected in the bud by the general secretary of the CGIL Maurizio Landini: “To retire people by reducing their allowance does not seem to me to be a great way to go,” he said on the sidelines of the national assembly of the Fillea-CGIL delegates in Milan. “I believe – he adds – that the theme is to tackle the complexity of the pension system”. “I also believe – he underlines – that there is another underlying theme to give a future pension to all workers: we must fight precariousness”.

Tridico (INPS): hypothesis for reforms in the right direction

On the other hand, the opinion of Pasquale Tridico, president of INPS, is positive: «I believe that all these reforms are oriented towards a just principle, namely that of guaranteeing a certain flexibility on the way out, while remaining anchored to the contribution model. We were also oriented towards this during the Draghi government. So if you go in this direction then obviously the policy will decide but it seems that you are quite in line with what you were doing “his comment on the pension reform and the hypothesis of 58-59 years with 35 years seniority for men with a lower allowance.

