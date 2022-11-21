Listen to the audio version of the article

A construction site in full swing. It is that of the first maneuver by Meloni, which will also contain new measures on pensions. A chapter, the one on social security, which has become richer with the passing of the hours. In addition to the new early exit mechanism, which sees Quota 41 flanked by a personal threshold of 62 years (a Quota 103 in fact, unless there are last-minute second thoughts, news on the Women’s Option is on the way, with a change in the , and on the re-evaluation of treatments, with a reduction for the highest checks.And in extremis other interventions could also be added.

Adjustments to the mechanism for indexing pensions to the high cost of living

If there are no sudden stops on the wire, the maneuver should provide for a correction of the pension revaluation mechanism. The current scheme provides for a full adjustment (100%) for checks that reach 4 times the INPS minimum, set at 525.38 euros; 90% for treatments between 4 and 5 times the minimum and 75% for pensions above the threshold of 5 times the minimum. Economy Minister Giorgetti has already signed the decree which sets a maxi-revaluation of 7.3% from 1 January 2023. The latest hypotheses on the government table confirm full indexation for pensions up to about 2,100 euros per month (four times the INPS minimum). Above this ceiling, the squeeze will start going down immediately to 50% or through a mechanism with new “bands”. A tightening that should allow the government to recover at least 6-800 million.

Women’s Option requirements change

Again for this year, female workers can leave early, benefiting from a treatment entirely recalculated with the contributory method, with 58 years of age (59 if “autonomous”) and 35 of contributions. The government is oriented towards modifying these requirements, starting from the age threshold, probably also providing for an alignment between employed and “self-employed” female workers. Which should thus become more attractive in line with the strategy of the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone.

Confirmed Quota 41 with 62 years of age

The route already traced to avoid returning to the Fornero law in full version with the stop at the end of December of Quota 102, will be confirmed by the final text of the Budget law. Along the lines of the package of proposals on who pushed the League a lot, especially with the Undersecretary of Labor, Claudio Durigon, from 1 January 2023 early retirements are possible with 62 years of age and 41 years of contributions. A solution that the Carroccio considers the first stage to arrive in two or three years at Quota 41 in “dry” form. The new mix is ​​nothing else with a Quota 103 in fact with a new configuration compared to Quota 102. The potential audience involved should be around 48 thousand workers at a cost of just over 700 million.