Pensioners who continue to work and have accumulated the required amount of service for recalculation will have their pensions recalculated retroactively.

The Pension Fund noted that working pensioners who have at least 35 years of experience and had a payment of 7,000 hryvnias can receive an additional payment in the amount of 1,200 hryvnias, “Na Pensia” reports.

In general, the higher the salary, the higher the allowance, the lower the salary, the lower the transfer amount.

Recalculation of pensions is carried out from April 1, but the funds will begin to be accrued only from June 2023. As a result, in June, Ukrainians will receive payments for three months at once (June, May, April).

This is due to the receipt of data on paid contributions from salaries in the current year, which are received late to the Pension Fund.

In April, the recalculation should be received by:

– working pensioners as of March 1 received the right to recalculation, having received 24 months of experience;

– or two years have passed since the appointment of the pension or previous recalculation.

To find out the amount of the increase, you need to multiply the length of service increased by two years by 1% and the estimated salary. It is about the ratio of one’s own salary to the average.

We will remind you that President Zelensky signed the law on pensions under martial law. The document states that Ukrainians who have reached retirement age, or have received a disability, or have lost a breadwinner and live in the temporarily occupied territory or in the territory where hostilities are taking place, are granted a pension regardless of the date of application.

74

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram