Listen to the audio version of the article

The drafts of the text of the manoeuvre, as per tradition, follow one another without interruption. While awaiting the final text, which will clarify all outstanding doubts, for many workers one step away from the new requirements for early exit with Quota 103, i.e. with 41 years of contributions and 62 years of age, a difficult crossroads: opt in 2023, when the requirements for early retirement accrue, for a heavier salary by increasing it by a quota for a few years, which according to the provisional configuration of the budget bill, would be equal to 33%, but on which the Irpef would naturally then have to be paid; or give up the superbonus to avoid finding yourself managing “old age” with a pension allowance that is too light.

A difficult choice. Also because recourse to the new Maroni bonus (perhaps as early as 62 years of age) would leave the pension amount substantially accrued at the time of the postponement decision forever, net of the revaluation of the cost of living: for example, the of transformation, which is decisive for the calculation of the treatment, could only have a “penalized” physiognomy. In other words, workers will find themselves having to deal with a Hamlet-like question: a heavier salary for a few years or a more robust pension forever. And the potential pay benefits of a deferment may well turn out to be no greater than the disadvantages of a pension “locked in” too soon.

The new Maroni superbonus

At the time of the launch of the manoeuvre, the Meloni government had announced the introduction of a 10% bonus, leveraging on a partial decontribution, to encourage the postponement of early retirement in 2023 with the new requirements of the mix Quota 41 and 62 years of age age (actually Quota 103). But the version of the measure contained in the latest drafts of the budget bill paves the way for a superbonus of 33% (total contribution reduction) much closer to the one conceived almost 20 years ago by Roberto Maroni when he was at the helm of the Ministry of Labour. The equivalent of the contributory obligations borne by the employer and the employee (33% in fact) would be entirely transferred to the latter’s paycheck.

Naturally, Irpef would also have to be paid on this portion of the salary because the super-incentive would not be tax-exempt. However, the amount of the pension would remain blocked forever at the level accrued at the time of choosing the postponement.

It remains to be seen whether this type of intervention will be confirmed in the final text of the maneuver or whether the announced 10% bonus will reappear. In any case, the bonus will not be automatic: the workers should expressly ask for it. Although the methods of operation and the request should be established by a specific decree of the Ministry of Labor in agreement with that of the Economy.