A sharp extension but for only six or eight months, pending the definition of the overall pension reform. The pension chapter of “Women’s option” is enriched by a new hypothesis, despite the fresh reduction of the “basin”, complete with the “children variable”, envisaged by the government in the text of the maneuver arrived at the Chamber. A tightening that has sparked protests from almost all the opposition parties and the unions and about which there is no lack of perplexity within the majority itself.

But the game does not seem at all closed. And the overtime will be played right in Montecitorio during the examination of the budget bill that has just begun. With the technicians of the Chamber who, in the traditional dossier to illustrate the individual measures contained in the provision, actually invite the government to evaluate “the opportunity to clarify” whether the possible use of the 10% Maroni bonus in case of permanence at work once the requirements of Quota 103 have been reached, it will have to take effect «at the moment of accrual of the requirements for retirement».

On Women’s option the point on Monday 5 December

A first point between the majority and the government should already be made on Monday on the possibility of modifying the women’s option. The current version of the text extends this early exit channel by one year for female workers, with the recalculation of the allowance, but limits it to “caregivers”, disabled civilians and “fired” women and fixes the personal data threshold, in mix with 35 years of payments, at 60 providing a discount of one year for those with one child (59 years) and two with at least two children (58 years). A very limited pool, which reduces the potential audience to no more than 2,900 female workers for a cost of 20.8 million against the 110 million of the “flat” extension decided last year by the Draghi executive, leaving the retirement scheme unchanged: 58 years of age (59 for the “autonomous”) and 35 of contributions.

For the Democratic Party, as Debora Serracchiani underlined, the one decided by the government is «a short-sighted grip. A step backwards which we will strongly oppose». Even for +Europe, the women’s option as it stands is “discriminatory and unconstitutional”. And it is clear that the battle will be unleashed with amendments in the next few days in the Budget Commission. Even the Minister of Labour, Marina Calderone, would not mind a restyling of the current measure, perhaps returning to a flat extension, albeit for a limited period of time, waiting to define a comprehensive pension reform with the social partners in the coming months with the new forms of outgoing flexibility.

Unions take to the streets against the Maneuver on 16 December

A structural intervention is also requested by the OECD which invites all countries not to slow down the reforms of the pension systems even with the current situation of uncertainty. But the unions, for the moment, seem to have the maneuver in their sights above all, with the Spi-Cgil which has already announced a national demonstration in Rome for December 16, above all against the cut in the revaluations of social security checks. The ex-minister of Labour, Cesare Damiano, is also urging the executive to correct the shot on this front, proposing to trigger the squeeze on equalizations from treatments exceeding 8 times the INPS minimum.