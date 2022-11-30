Home News Pentagon: China may have 1,500 nuclear warheads
Pentagon: China may have 1,500 nuclear warheads

Pentagon: China may have 1,500 nuclear warheads

According to a military power report released by the US Department of Defense on the 29th, if China maintains its current manufacturing speed, it is likely to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

An official told the media: As China‘s nuclear expansion theory says, China needs to have a stronger deterrent capability, so the speed of the Chinese military’s weaponry and equipment raises relative problems. According to the United States‘ 2021 military power report, China currently has more than 400 nuclear warheads.

According to Reuters, in the work report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, first proposed a new strategy of “building a powerful strategic deterrent force system”. The United States estimates that China will have 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030 and 1,500 by 2035.

Reuters also reported that China has far fewer nuclear missiles than the United States and Russia. But the condition for China and the United States to prevent the further proliferation of nuclear weapons is that the United States reduce its stockpile. According to the nuclear warhead data released by the U.S. State Department in 2021, the United States claims to have 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads.

