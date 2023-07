Now with River Plate crowned champion, tomorrow the penultimate day of the Argentine League will begin with three games: at 1:30, San Lorenzo vs. Argentinos Juniors; at 4 in the afternoon, Estudiantes vs Belgrano and at 6:30, Platense vs Huracán. River Plate visits Rosario Central on Sunday at 7 pm and Boca Juniors receives Newell’s on Monday at 6:45 pm.

